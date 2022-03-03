Ex-Georgia guard Justin Shaffer: ‘It’d mean a lot’ to play for Falcons

INDIANAPOLIS - Former Georgia Bulldogs guard Justin Shaffer, a Cedar Grove High School graduate, wouldn’t mind staying close to home to play in the NFL.
During his NFL scouting combine interview Thursday, Shaffer said he’s spoken with the Falcons, Cowboys, Raiders and Cardinals, among others. His meetings with the Falcons went well, he said, and “It’d mean a lot” to join his hometown franchise, especially because his family wouldn’t have to travel far to see him play.
Shaffer makes sense for the Falcons, who need interior line reinforcements. He was a bit overshadowed at times on a loaded Georgia roster, but Shaffer, a fifth-year senior, was All-SEC second team and helped enable a top-tier rushing attack throughout his career.
His final season was his best. The 6-foot-4, 330-pound Shaffer started at left guard in each of Georgia’s 15 games last season, logging 88% of snaps. His final game was the national-championship victory over Alabama in Indianapolis. He participated in the Senior Bowl last month.
Shaffer expects to participate in all testing at the combine except the bench press, which he plans to do at Georgia’s Pro Day. He currently projects as a mid-round pick in a crowded offensive line class.
“(A team drafting me will get) a dog, somebody who loves the game and will come in and do whatever it takes to get on the field Day 1,” Shaffer said.
The AJC at the NFL scouting combine
» Cade Mays has no regrets after transferring from Georgia
» Ex-Falcon Ricardo Allen joins Miami Dolphins’ coaching staff
» Quarterback Malik Willis just wants to score points in the NFL
» Cedar Grove grad Jelani Woods finds home after move to tight end
» Connor Heyward watching videos of his dad, Craig ‘Ironhead’ Heyward
» Drake London’s size, versatility make him ‘exceptional’ prospect
» Terry Fontenot addresses Falcons’ decision to release Fowler, Gono
» With Ryan Pace, Falcons have three ex-general managers in personnel department
» Falcons’ Terry Fontenot on the Georgia Bulldogs at the NFL combine
» Receiver-needy Falcons meet with top names at NFL scouting combine
» Falcons’ Arthur Smith: ‘We’ve got a lot of needs’
» Falcons’ Terry Fontenot: ‘Working to build a championship roster one player at a time’
» Poll: Which UGA player will be first selected in NFL draft
» A look at the 38 local players invited to the NFL scouting combine
» Georgia could have four first-rounders as NFL scouting combine set to open
About the Author