Ex-Georgia guard Justin Shaffer: ‘It’d mean a lot’ to play for Falcons

During his NFL scouting combine interview Thursday, Shaffer said he’s spoken with the Falcons, Cowboys, Raiders and Cardinals, among others. His meetings with the Falcons went well, he said, and “It’d mean a lot” to join his hometown franchise, especially because his family wouldn’t have to travel far to see him play.

Shaffer makes sense for the Falcons, who need interior line reinforcements. He was a bit overshadowed at times on a loaded Georgia roster, but Shaffer, a fifth-year senior, was All-SEC second team and helped enable a top-tier rushing attack throughout his career.