Former Falcons defensive tackle Ed Jasper dies at 49

Jan. 9, 2022 - Atlanta, Ga: Atlanta Falcons helmets are shown during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The Falcons lost to the Saints 30-20. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Jan. 9, 2022 - Atlanta, Ga: Atlanta Falcons helmets are shown during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The Falcons lost to the Saints 30-20. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

Ed Jasper, a former defensive tackle with the Falcons, died on Friday, according to his family. He was 49.

Jasper played six seasons with the Falcons from 1999 to 2004. He also played two seasons with the Eagles (1997-98) and one with the Raiders (2005). He played in 118 NFL games and made 60 starts.

Jasper, who was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 1997 NFL draft out of Texas A&M, helped the Falcons reach the playoffs in 2002 and 2004.

