Former Falcons defensive tackle Ed Jasper dies at 49

Jasper played six seasons with the Falcons from 1999 to 2004. He also played two seasons with the Eagles (1997-98) and one with the Raiders (2005). He played in 118 NFL games and made 60 starts.

Jasper, who was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 1997 NFL draft out of Texas A&M, helped the Falcons reach the playoffs in 2002 and 2004.