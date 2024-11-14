Former Falcons special-teams coordinator Ben Kotwica in charge in Denver

In 2020, Falcons coach Dan Quinn was fired after five games. One of the losses came when the special-teamers watched the ball as it moved on an onside kick against Dallas instead of diving on the ball, which led to a 40-39 loss Sept. 20, 2020.

Bernie Parmalee was moved from running backs coach to take over the special teams the rest of the way.

Kotwica was hired as the Falcons’ special-teams coordinator in 2019 after spending time with Washington and the New York Jets.

London catching more: Falcons wide receiver Drake London’s catch percentage (targets/catches) has improved eight percentage points from last season.

He has caught 58 of 82 targets (70.7%). Last season, London caught 69 of 110 targets (62.7%) with Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke throwing the ball.

In 2022, he caught 72 of 117 targets (61.5%) with Marcus Mariota and Ridder playing quarterback.

“Yeah, I told him — I think it was maybe even leading into the Cowboys game that week,” Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “We talked about how I felt a big part of his game watching his tape and then through offseason program was his ability to make contested catches and be strong with his hands.”

Cousins said he didn’t feel like he’s given London enough contested catch opportunities.

“Then his touchdown against the Cowboys (on Nov. 3) was just that,” Cousins said. “It was a jump ball and tight coverage, and he made an unbelievable catch and gave us a touchdown.”

Cousins saw that play as additional progress.

“He’s done a great job,” Cousins said.

Graham update: Falcons defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham, who suffered a pectoral injury against the Saints on Sunday and likely will miss the rest of the season, spoke with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

“He’s in a positive mood, but definitely disappointed,” Jarrett said. “He worked super, super hard this offseason. Was doing really well for us this season. He was being impactful in all phases.”

Jarrett and Graham have grown close since Graham joined the Falcons in 2021 as a fifth-round pick (148th overall) out of Texas.

“I’m definitely sad for him, but he’s going to be fine,” Jarrett said. “He put a lot of good tape out there. He’s got a really bright future. I’m excited to see what happens for him in his future.”

Jarrett plans to support Graham through his recovery.

“At the end of the day, he’s one of the guys that I’ve been closest to since he’s been here,” Jarrett said. “I’m definitely hurt for him going through a tough time like this. It always builds character, but he’s got a lot more good football left in him.”

Rehab reunion: Last season, after Jarrett suffered his season-ending knee injury, he did part of the rehabilitation in Vail, Colorado.

“It’s going to be good getting back out to Colorado,” Jarrett said. “I’m going to have a couple of people come down from the clinic that took care of me up there in Vail, Colorado. Come to the game and see them. It’s going to be good to see them.”

Is Dorlus ready? Jarrett believes that rookie defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, who’s been toiling on the scout team, will be ready if the Falcons elect to activate him for the game. He’s been inactive for all 10 games this season.

“I’ll be excited to see him get a turn,” Jarrett said. “He’s been working since training camp. If he gets that call to step up, he’ll be more than ready.”