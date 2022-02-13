Hamburger icon
Follow Super Bowl Sunday in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The interior of SoFi Stadium is seen days before the Super Bowl NFL football game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Atlanta Falcons
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 44 minutes ago

The Super Bowl is here.

Dive into Sports Insider from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper for everything you need to know about the big game.

Then turn to the AJC.com Sports page for exclusive reports from D. Orlando Ledbetter in The AJC at Super Bowl 56, reporting on the Bengals and the Rams but also providing the Georgia perspective on key participants such as Matt Stafford, the former Georgia Bulldog, and coach Sean McVay, who got his start at Marist in Atlanta.

Before, during and after the game, follow @ajc on Twitter, along with @AJCSports and @DOrlandoAJC.

AJC subscribers have unlimited exclusive access to all of our stories, videos and photos on AJC.com and the ePaper.

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

Sports Insider in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper Feb. 13, 2022.

Credit: AJC

More from Sports Insider

Come back any time this week for a look at Atlanta United’s latest import, how to watch (and understand) Olympic curling, and why ACC basketball is so bad this season.

Our new weekly digital magazine focuses on fun and informative features and provide an engaging “deep read” that will have you coming back to the online magazine all week.

In addition to the current issue, subscribers can browse previous editions of Sports Insider, all week, every day.

Learn more about popular features in the ePaper

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

