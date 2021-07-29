5 things learned on first day of Falcons’ training camp

Caption The Falcons' wide receivers group, including Calvin Ridley (from left), Russell Gage and Olamide Zaccheaus give each other a fist bump as they take the field for the first day of practice during training camp Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the team's training facility in Flowery Branch. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com) Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Offensive line: With Kaleb McGary and Matt Gono on the physically unable to perform list with undisclosed injuries, rookie Jalen Mayfield spent some time at right tackle with right guard Chris Lindstrom, center Matt Hennessy, left guard Josh Andrews and left tackle Jake Matthews.

New offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford said that he will play the best five players.

Fowler out: Falcons outside linebacker Dante Fowler and tight end Lee Smith were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Caption Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank addresses the start of training camp and a new era under coach Arthur Smith.

Blank in the house: Falcons owner Arthur Blank was on hand for the first practice.

Pitts’ focused: Prized rookie tight end Kyle Pitts appeared locked into for his first NFL practice.

