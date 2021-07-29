5 things learned on first day of Falcons’ training camp

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons coach Arthur Smith put the team through a brisk conditioning-styled practice on the first day of training camp on Thursday.
The practice started on time at 9:30 a.m. and he called the team together at 11:22 a.m.
Here are five things we learned:
Ridley back: Wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who had offseason ankle surgery, went through the practice after not practicing during the OTAs and offseason minicamp.
Ridley looked in fine shape working his footwork to at the line of scrimmage and running run.
Offensive line: With Kaleb McGary and Matt Gono on the physically unable to perform list with undisclosed injuries, rookie Jalen Mayfield spent some time at right tackle with right guard Chris Lindstrom, center Matt Hennessy, left guard Josh Andrews and left tackle Jake Matthews.
New offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford said that he will play the best five players.
Fowler out: Falcons outside linebacker Dante Fowler and tight end Lee Smith were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Blank in the house: Falcons owner Arthur Blank was on hand for the first practice.
Pitts’ focused: Prized rookie tight end Kyle Pitts appeared locked into for his first NFL practice.
