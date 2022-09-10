ajc logo
Falcons' week-by-week schedule for 2022 season

The Falcons are bringing back red helmets, worn from 1966-69, as part of their throwback uniforms. They will be worn against the 49ers in Week 6 of the 2022 season.

Credit: Atlanta Falcons Twitter

Atlanta Falcons
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Here’s a look at the Falcons’ week-by-week schedule for 2022 (all times Eastern):

WEEK 1

vs. New Orleans Saints

Sunday, Sept. 11

1 p.m.

TV/Radio: Fox/92.9 FM

WEEK 2

at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, Sept. 18

4:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: Fox/92.9 FM

WEEK 3

at Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, Sept. 25

4:25 p.m.

TV/Radio: Fox/92.9 FM

WEEK 4

vs. Cleveland Browns

Sunday, Oct. 2

1 p.m.

TV/Radio: CBS/92.9 FM

WEEK 5

at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, Oct. 9

1 p.m.

TV/Radio: Fox/92.9 FM

WEEK 6

vs. San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, Oct. 16

1 p.m.

TV/Radio: Fox/92.9 FM

WEEK 7

at Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, Oct. 23

1 p.m.

TV/Radio: Fox/92.9 FM

WEEK 8

vs. Carolina Panthers

Sunday, Oct. 30

1 p.m.

TV/Radio: Fox/92.9 FM

WEEK 9

vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, Nov. 6

1 p.m.

TV/Radio: Fox/92.9 FM

WEEK 10

at Carolina Panthers

Thursday, Nov. 10

8:15 p.m.

TV/Radio: Fox/Prime Video/92.9 FM

WEEK 11

vs. Chicago Bears

Sunday, Nov. 20

1 p.m.

TV/Radio: Fox/92.9 FM

WEEK 12

at Washington Commanders

Sunday, Nov. 27

1 p.m.

TV/Radio: Fox/92.9 FM

WEEK 13

vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, Dec. 4

1 p.m.

TV/Radio: CBS/92.9 FM

WEEK 14

Bye

WEEK 15

at New Orleans Saints

TBD

TBD

TV/Radio: TBD

WEEK 16

at Baltimore Ravens

Saturday, Dec. 24

1 p.m.

TV/Radio: Fox/92.9 FM

WEEK 17

vs. Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, Jan. 1

1 p.m.

TV/Radio: Fox/92.9 FM

WEEK 18

vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TBD

TBD

TV/Radio: Fox/92.9 FM

