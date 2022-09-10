Falcons’ week-by-week schedule for 2022 season

Here’s a look at the Falcons’ week-by-week schedule for 2022 (all times Eastern):
WEEK 1
vs. New Orleans Saints
Sunday, Sept. 11
1 p.m.
TV/Radio: Fox/92.9 FM
WEEK 2
at Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, Sept. 18
4:05 p.m.
TV/Radio: Fox/92.9 FM
WEEK 3
at Seattle Seahawks
Sunday, Sept. 25
4:25 p.m.
TV/Radio: Fox/92.9 FM
WEEK 4
vs. Cleveland Browns
Sunday, Oct. 2
1 p.m.
TV/Radio: CBS/92.9 FM
WEEK 5
at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sunday, Oct. 9
1 p.m.
TV/Radio: Fox/92.9 FM
WEEK 6
vs. San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, Oct. 16
1 p.m.
TV/Radio: Fox/92.9 FM
WEEK 7
at Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday, Oct. 23
1 p.m.
TV/Radio: Fox/92.9 FM
WEEK 8
vs. Carolina Panthers
Sunday, Oct. 30
1 p.m.
TV/Radio: Fox/92.9 FM
WEEK 9
vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday, Nov. 6
1 p.m.
TV/Radio: Fox/92.9 FM
WEEK 10
at Carolina Panthers
Thursday, Nov. 10
8:15 p.m.
TV/Radio: Fox/Prime Video/92.9 FM
WEEK 11
vs. Chicago Bears
Sunday, Nov. 20
1 p.m.
TV/Radio: Fox/92.9 FM
WEEK 12
at Washington Commanders
Sunday, Nov. 27
1 p.m.
TV/Radio: Fox/92.9 FM
WEEK 13
vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday, Dec. 4
1 p.m.
TV/Radio: CBS/92.9 FM
WEEK 14
Bye
WEEK 15
at New Orleans Saints
TBD
TBD
TV/Radio: TBD
WEEK 16
at Baltimore Ravens
Saturday, Dec. 24
1 p.m.
TV/Radio: Fox/92.9 FM
WEEK 17
vs. Arizona Cardinals
Sunday, Jan. 1
1 p.m.
TV/Radio: Fox/92.9 FM
WEEK 18
vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TBD
TBD
TV/Radio: Fox/92.9 FM
