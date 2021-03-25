Falcons’ Brandon Copeland following in grandfather’s footsteps

“So, you know I’m extremely excited to be walking in his footsteps, literally at this point.”

Copeland, 29, is 6-foot-3 and 263 pounds, was signed to a one-year contract. Considering him a replacement for backup linebacker LaRoy Reynolds, who was not re-signed. He has played left outside linebacker in the 3-4 alignment in the NFL.

Copeland, who was undrafted out of Pennsylvania in 2012, has played in 66 NFL games and made 18 starts. He’s been with Detroit (2015-16), the New York Jets (2018-19) and New England (2020).

He was an All-Ivy League linebacker in college.

He met Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees when he was a rookie with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013 and was with the Titans, working on the scout team, with Falcons coach Arthur Smith in 2013 and 2014.

“It was our first defensive training camp meeting, for me as an undrafted (rookie) out of Penn, switched from hand in the dirt my entire life since fourth guard to (middle) linebacker,” Copeland said. “There were a few nerves. I was a little nervous.”

He was in the meeting room with future Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Ed Reed.

“I remember when coach Pees came in and addressed the room,” Copeland said. “He said listen, you don’t make it in this room unless you’re a dog. Like, you can’t step into this room unless you can play football at a high level.”

Copeland wasn’t a first-year wonder.

He went through 12 different transactions over two seasons before playing a seeing the field in 2015. He was cut, signed to the practice squad, waived and cut again. He got one of the reserves/futures contracts.

“As an undrafted free agent, as a practice-squad guy, as a guy who’s been told I’m not good enough, who’s crawled his way back into the NFL, I value the people in this league who are literally rolling up their sleeves and getting it done,” Copeland said. “Not even in this league, but in this world.”

Copeland was not surprised that Smith landed the Falcons’ head coaching job.

“I’ve seen how hard he’s worked to get to the point that he is now,” Copeland said. “For me, it’s a great opportunity to be here and go to battle with somebody who I know is willing to put in the dirty work with us.”

Copeland will be a foundational guy. A player that will help the new coaching staff lay a new foundation in the locker room. He knows the defense and could be a sounding board for linebackers Deion Jones and Foye Oluokun.

Copeland was not sure of his role on the field.

“It’s literally wherever they see me,” Copeland said. “The good thing is that I’m in a position now where coach Pees knows me, coach Smith knows me and (linebackers) coach (Frank) Bush knows me. We were on the Jets together. (Special teams) coach Marquice (Williams) knows me. We were in Detroit for a bit. All right, so I’m in a position where a lot of people know me and know me well.”

But where will you play?

“I’m going in as a blank canvas, training myself to be an extreme weapon, Weapon X and then going in and just say, Coach, do with me what you would like,” Copeland said. “We’ll see where the chips lay, so to speak.”

Weapon X is happy to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps.

