Falcons waive Takk McKinley

He made 79 total tackles (53 solo), 23 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 45 quarterback hits over four seasons with the Falcons.

McKinley had eight total tackles (five solo), a sack and seven quarterback hits in four games this season.

After the trade deadline passed last Tuesday, McKinley took to Twitter to voice his displeasure about still being a member of the team.

Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said, “Takk will be held accountable” for his public comments.

McKinley has missed playing time recently with a groin injury. Last week he announced on Twitter he would be not be traded.

The Falcons received some interest, but passed on offers made before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline.

On Wednesday, McKinley confirmed he requested trades in the past two seasons. He said the team passed on offers for a second-round pick last year and fifth- and sixth-round picks this year — from multiple teams. The team refutes it received any such offers.

The Falcons never received any trade inquiries involving a second-round draft selection last season, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation.

Although the Falcons listened to trade proposals regarding McKinley in recent weeks, the compensation never was deemed acceptable enough to the team’s liking to make a deal.

McKinley, apparently, has been unhappy for a while. He wasn’t pleased that the Falcons didn’t pick up his $10.3 million fifth-year option.

“I think it’s immaturity,” Morris said. “Right now, it’s just an immature way to act about the situation.”

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, also a captain, described a “hands off” approach to McKinley’s disagreement with the team.

“Just let that keep going, how it’s going,” Jarrett said. “I’ll let that work itself out. Clearly, there are some things that he has to work out with what he’s got going on.”

Overall, McKinley has been a disappointment. The Falcons selected him when T.J. Watt was still on the board. Watt has developed into an All-Pro pass-rusher for the Steelers.

“We’ll move forward, and we’ll move forward swiftly,” Morris said. “We’ll move forward accordingly.”

Morris, 44, has not embraced social media and had addressed McKinley and his expectations face to face.

The Falcons were hoping that McKinley would be motivated by not getting his option picked up. The move have gone in the totally opposition direction.

Morris believes the injury in the second game of the season took McKinley to a dark place.

Falcons' next four games

Bye week

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Dec. 13

