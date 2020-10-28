Falcons injury report: McKinley declared out for Panthers’ game

Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley, who’s battled through a groin injury for most of the season, was declared out of the Panthers' game on Wednesday.
Also, defensive line/tackles coach Jess Simpson, who tested positive for COVID-19 will not travel to the game.
The Falcons (1-6) are set to play the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at 8:20 p.m. Thursday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
McKinley started Sunday against the Lions, but played only five snaps in the previous four games after he was injured against Dallas on Sept. 20.
McKinley played 23 of 62 defensive snaps (37%) against the Lions and had only one tackle.
McKinley was drafted in the first round (26th overall) of the 2017 draft. He has finished with six sacks in 2017, seven in 2018 and 3.5 last season. He has one sack this season.
McKinley, who played at UCLA, had his $10.3 million fifth-year option turned down by the club this offseason and was looking to have a big season going into free agency.
Here’s the full injury report:
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Full Participation
- #11 WR Julio Jones (hip)
- Limited Participation
- #51 C Alex Mack (knee)
- #76 T Kaleb McGary (elbow)
- #83 WR Russell Gage (knee)
Did Not Participate
- #98 DE Takk McKinley (groin)
Wednesday, Oct. 27 – Game Report
Out
- #98 DE Takk McKinley (groin)
Falcons' next four games
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
Bye Week
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29
