Takk McKinley’s claim about trade proposals disputed

091320 Atlanta: Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on his first offensive play during the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Falcons | 47 minutes ago
By Jason Butt

Contrary to claims defensive end Takk McKinley made Wednesday, the Falcons never received any trade inquiries involving a second-round draft selection during the 2019 season, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation.

Earlier in the day, McKinley tweeted that the Falcons turned down a trade proposal in 2019 that involved a second-round draft pick. McKinley also stated that the Falcons turned down multiple offers that included fifth and sixth-round picks.

However, last season, the Falcons never received an offer involving such an offer for McKinley, who was the team’s first-round selection in the 2017 NFL draft. Although the Falcons listened to trade proposals regarding McKinley this year, the compensation was never acceptable enough for the team’s liking to pull the trigger.

McKinley has been nursing an injured groin for the bulk of the 2020 season. The Falcons declined his fifth-year option and he is set to become a free agent after this season ends.

