Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison misses practice

“Tyeler is working through something,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “I would not expect it to be anything long term, but we’ll see.”

Davison, a run stuffer who took a pay cut to return in the offseason, was a quality starter in 2020. He finished with 36 tackles and two missed tackles over 520 snaps (48%). He started 15 of 16 games and had three hurries and one knockdown.