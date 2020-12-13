X

Falcons’ Todd Gurley record watch

Falcons running back Todd Gurley on his return to full-time duty this Sunday against the Chargers.

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons running back Todd Gurley has amassed 8,206 scrimmage yards (6,030 rushing, 2,176 receiving) and 79 touchdowns in 84 career games.

If Gurley scores a touchdown against the Chargers on Sunday he would join Pro Football Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and LaDainian Tomlinson as the only players with at least 8,000 scrimmage yards and 80 touchdowns in their first 85 career games in NFL history.

Falcons’ final three games

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3

