Falcons to wrap up OTAs with Feleipe Franks as ‘hybrid’ player

Franks, 6-foot-6 and 228 pounds, transferred to Arkansas as a graduate student in 2019 after losing his starting job with the Gators following an ankle injury.

He started nine games for the Razorbacks and completed 163 of 238 passes for 2,107 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2020. He made the team as the third quarterback last season behind Matt Ryan and Josh Rosen.

Franks was elevated to the No. 2 spot late last season.

“The kid works hard,” Peelle said. “He’s very attentive. He asks the right questions. It’s fun for me because everything I teach him, it’s new.”

OTAs to wrap up: The Falcons are set to wrap up OTAs and move on to the mandatory minicamp Tuesday through Thursday.

“It’s not like you can put the pads on,” Smith said. “Teaching and development. Guys (are) doing a good job, add some speed in the seven-on-sevens and things we are doing as a team. We’re not in full contact.”

Smith noted that the Bears were fined for OTA violations this year. Last year, Jacksonville, Dallas and San Francisco were fined for OTA violations.

“That’s not what we’re about,” Smith said. “We’re trying to build up and make sure that we’re ready to go in the summer, so we can be full throttle on July 26.”

The mandatory minicamp format will be similar to the non-contact OTAs.

In addition to the quarterbacks, several players have caught Smith’s eye.

“Damiere Byrd, (KhaDarel) Hodge, those guys in this setting, again we’ve got a long way to go,” Smith said. “I’ve been impressed with those guys. I hadn’t worked with (them) before. I like (offensive lineman Germain) Ifedi’s work habits, what he’s shown so far. Again, we’re not in pads. There have been several guys that you’ve noticed, (safety) Dean Marlowe. It’s hard with the front guys, but the guys, who you appreciate their approach every day.”

