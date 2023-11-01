Falcons to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback vs. Vikings

Coach Arthur Smith announced Wednesday that Heinicke, a sixth-year NFL veteran in his first season with the Falcons, will replace Desmond Ridder in the starting lineup. Signed in the offseason as an experienced option at the position, Heinicke played the second half of Sunday’s game against the Titans despite Ridder being available after clearing concussion protocol.

“Just for this week, with all of the variables, we were kind of considering in the last two hours, and what we feel is best for this week against Minnesota. Taylor will play this week,” Smith said.

Heinicke, who played at Collins Hill High in Gwinnett County, has carved out a niche in the NFL as a backup. Despite nearly 15,000 passing yards in college, the 6-foot-1 Heinicke went undrafted in 2017 but has played in 34 games with 25 starts, including nine with the Washington Commanders last season.

The Falcons told Heinicke, who passed for 730 yards in one game while playing collegiately at Old Dominion, he was signed to be the backup quarterback to Ridder when agreeing to a two-year deal worth up to $20 million in March.

“I’ve lived this the last two years,” Heinicke said. “They brought me here to backup Des and help him in any way. If he goes down for whatever reason, go in there and do that. Again, we’ll see what happens over the next week.”

In 2021, he led the Commanders to a 34-30 win over the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Oct. 3. He completed 23 of 33 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions. He finished with a passer rating of 127.1 and tossed a game-winning 33-yard touchdown pass to J.D. McKissic with 33 seconds to play.

Last season, he led the Commanders to a 19-13 victory over the Falcons at FedEx Field on Nov. 27. He completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, with an interception and a passer rating of 88.7.

This season, he’ll take over a Falcons offense which -- led by Ridder through eight games -- is ranked 14th in the league in total yards (341.1) and 10th in rushing (126.3) and passing (214.9). But there is a disconnect with a low points-scored ranking (17.3, 28th) because of the team’s high turnover differential (minus-7), which ranks 28th in the league.

Ridder is responsible for 10 of the 14 turnovers over the past five games. He played turnover-free football for his four-game audition last season.

