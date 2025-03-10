Falcons to release Pro Bowler Grady Jarrett

The Falcons do not comment about personnel moves.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot was asked at the NFL Scouting Combine if Jarrett was an “untouchable” player.

“With any player on the roster, we always have to do what’s best for the Atlanta Falcons,” Fontenot said. “That’s with anyone.”

The Falcons had to evaluate the roster after the 8-9 season. Fontenot spent more time on the returning team as he did attend the Senior Bowl. Jarrett, a team captain and pillar of the community, apparently was heavily scrutinized.

“So, with any player, we’re going to factor all those things in and do it the right way,” Fontenot said. “Ultimately, we always have to do what’s right for the Atlanta Falcons and make the best decisions. They’re going to help us win football games. But with any player, we’re going to look at what they’re doing on the field, we’re going to look at how they fit into the locker room, we’ll look at all those areas.”

The Falcons now are in full rebuilding mode on defense.

With Jarrett to be released, six players who started the regular-season finale may not return. Nickel back Dee Alford was not extended a restricted free-agent tender, linebacker Matthew Judon, safety Justin Simmons, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter and cornerback Mike Hughes all appeared headed for free agency.

The Falcons stated that the No. 1 goal this offseason was to improve the pass rush. They fired former defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake and hired former Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

Jarrett, of Conyers and Rockdale County High, was drafted in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2015 draft out of Clemson. Some considered him an undersized defensive tackle at 6-foot and 288 pounds, but Falcons former assistant general manager Scott Pioli was an early advocate.

Jarrett played 15 games and made two starts as a rookie.

In his second season, he started 14 of 16 games in the regular season. He started all three playoff games and was nearly the MVP of Super Bowl 51 when he had five tackles, three sacks, three tackles for losses and four quarterback hits.

Jarrett was named to the Pro Bowl after 2019 and 2020 season.

Jarrett suffered a season-ending knee injury (torn ACL) at Tennessee in the eighth game of the 2023 season. He returned in 2024 and had a solid season while starting all 17 games.

Overall, Jarrett played in 152 games and made 137 regular season starts. He also played in and started five playoff games. Jarrett represented the Falcons with professionalism, passion and a heart for the community.

Now, the Falcons have some salary-cap space and can try to retain center Drew Dalman, who’s set to become a free agent at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Also, the team can re-sign special teams Pro Bowler KhaDarel Hodge.

The Falcons were $5.3 million over the salary cap before extending the contract of left tackle Jake Matthews and releasing Jarrett.

They have other moves to make, as their attention will turn to defensive tackle David Onyemata, who has a $16 million salary-cap number for the 2025 season.

Last season, Jarrett was the Falcons’ nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for the second time in his career for his excellence on the field and community service.

One day after the season ended, other captains on the team elected not to speak to the media. But there was Jarrett willing to discuss how the Falcons ended their seventh consecutive losing season.

He was hopeful of a better future for the Falcons.

“I’m not going to give up,” Jarrett said. “Nobody that’s involved is going to give up and nobody wants it more than the people in this building. We didn’t make the postseason, but we’re definitely trending in the right direction.”

With Denver making the postseason last season, the Falcons are now tied with Carolina for the NFL’s second longest active playoff drought. The only team ahead of them is the New York Jets.

Jarrett wanted to stay with the Falcons.

“I can’t abort mission or try to think the answer is (going) somewhere else,” he said. “The work that I put in the last seven years with this team, organization, since we’ve been to the playoffs, it counts for something. … And for me to just think the grass is greener somewhere else or go the easier route, I’m not doing that.”

The Falcons are going to do it for him when they release him.