Falcons agree to two-year extension with Jake Matthews

With the NFL’s “legal tampering period” set to start Monday and the new league business year at 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Falcons now are under the salary cap.

The Falcons, counting their top 51 contracts per league rules, were $5.3 million over the cap before the Matthews extension. He was set to have a $21.7 million salary-cap number before the extension.

The new deal reduced his cap number by $7.12 million and increased his cap number by $2.37 million in each of the remaining seasons of his contract.

This is the first move of the offseason for the Falcons, who after getting under the cap, can create more space to retain their own free agents and/or try to some players from other teams.

In addition to Matthews’ contract, the Falcons easily can restructure the contracts of safety Jessie Bates III, right guard Chris Lindstrom, cornerback A.J. Terrell, tackle David Onyemata and wide receiver Darnell Mooney, to get under the cap further and create $44 million worth of cap space. The team also could extend the contract of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to create even more space.

The Falcons’ key free agents are center Drew Dalman and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge. The Falcons as expected to re-sign Hodge, while Dalman will be coveted on the open market. Chiefs center Creed Humphrey signed a four-year deal worth $76 million in August. There are multiple reports that the Bears are expected to sign Dalman.

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon and safety Justin Simmons are headed for free agency after being added late in training camp last year. Starting nickel back Dee Alford and starting inside linebacker Nate Landman have been advised that they would not receive a restricted free-agent tender. Both could return with deals lower than the right-of-first refusal number ($3.4 million) for restricted free agents.