Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons agree to two-year extension with Jake Matthews

Deal gave team $7.12 million in salary-cap relief. They now under are the $279.2 million salary cap.
072922 Flowery Branch, Ga.: Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews (70) during training camp at the Falcons Practice Facility, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

072922 Flowery Branch, Ga.: Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews (70) during training camp at the Falcons Practice Facility, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By
1 hour ago

Jake Matthews, a mainstay on the Falcons offensive line since being drafted sixth overall in the 2014 NFL draft, agreed to a two-year contract extension, worth $45 million, Matthew’s agent, Ryan Williams, confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday.

Matthews, 33, who has played in 179 games over his career, was named to the Pro Bowl after the 2018 season. Matthews received a 79.8 grade from profootballfocus.com for last season, which was 14th of 141 tackles.

Matthews, who’s 6-foot-5 and 309 pounds, played at Texas A&M. He’s been the starting left tackle since his rookie season after Sam Baker went down with a career-ending knee injury in the exhibition season.

With the NFL’s “legal tampering period” set to start Monday and the new league business year at 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Falcons now are under the salary cap.

The Falcons, counting their top 51 contracts per league rules, were $5.3 million over the cap before the Matthews extension. He was set to have a $21.7 million salary-cap number before the extension.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Atlanta Falcons

The new deal reduced his cap number by $7.12 million and increased his cap number by $2.37 million in each of the remaining seasons of his contract.

This is the first move of the offseason for the Falcons, who after getting under the cap, can create more space to retain their own free agents and/or try to some players from other teams.

In addition to Matthews’ contract, the Falcons easily can restructure the contracts of safety Jessie Bates III, right guard Chris Lindstrom, cornerback A.J. Terrell, tackle David Onyemata and wide receiver Darnell Mooney, to get under the cap further and create $44 million worth of cap space. The team also could extend the contract of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to create even more space.

The Falcons’ key free agents are center Drew Dalman and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge. The Falcons as expected to re-sign Hodge, while Dalman will be coveted on the open market. Chiefs center Creed Humphrey signed a four-year deal worth $76 million in August. There are multiple reports that the Bears are expected to sign Dalman.

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon and safety Justin Simmons are headed for free agency after being added late in training camp last year. Starting nickel back Dee Alford and starting inside linebacker Nate Landman have been advised that they would not receive a restricted free-agent tender. Both could return with deals lower than the right-of-first refusal number ($3.4 million) for restricted free agents.

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) looked back as he left behind Buccanneers defenders to score the game-winning touchdown during overtime of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Falcons won 36-30. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Who’s staying? Who’s going? Dalman, Hodge among decisions facing Falcons in free agency

Here’s a look at the Falcons' free agents, with a projection on who’s going and who’s staying.

Rams coach Sean McVay didn't think QB Matthew Stafford would leave during recent contract talks

Falcons’ Matthew Judon, Dee Alford and Nate Landman headed for free agency

Judon, who turns 33 on Aug. 15, is coming off a season that was shortened by a torn biceps muscle in 2023.

The Latest

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) speaks with Falcons coaching staff on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Report: Falcons QB Kirk Cousins wants out of Atlanta

Who’s staying? Who’s going? Dalman, Hodge among decisions facing Falcons in free agency

Falcons re-sign long snapper Liam McCullough

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.