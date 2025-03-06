Who’s staying? Who’s going? Dalman, Hodge among decisions facing Falcons in free agency

The first matter of business will be to get under the league’s $279.2 million salary cap. The Falcons, counting their top 51 contracts per league rules, are $5.3 million over the cap.

The Falcons easily can restructure the contracts of safety Jessie Bates III, right guard Chris Lindstrom, left tackle Jake Matthews, cornerback A.J. Terrell, tackle David Onyemata and wide receiver Darnell Mooney, to get under the cap and create $44 million worth of cap space.

Also, the team could extend the contract of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to create even more space.

The only problem is that they’d be kicking salary-cap hits into the later years of the contracts. So, do you want the cap space now or later?

The Falcons' key free agents are center Drew Dalman and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge. The Falcons as expected to re-sign Hodge, while Dalman will be coveted on the open market. Chiefs center Creed Humphrey signed a four-year deal worth $76 million in August.

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon and safety Justin Simmons are headed for free agency after being added late in training camp last year.

Also, starting nickel back Dee Alford and starting inside linebacker Nate Landman have been advised that they would not receive a restricted free-agent tender. Both could return with deals lower than the right-of-first refusal number ($3.4 million) for restricted free agents.

Here’s a look at the free agents, with a projection on who’s going and who’s staying:

Lorenzo Carter, outside linebacker: Team expected to upgrade at outside linebacker in the draft. Going.

Drew Dalman, center: Cash-strapped team looking at big dead salary cap if they release Cousins. Going.

Ross Dwelley, tight end: He was solid in blocking role. Staying.

Ta’Quon Graham, defensive tackle: Team looking to restock up front. Going.

Richie Grant, safety: Lost his starting spot and didn’t get a shot at nickel back. Going.

Eddie Goldman, defensive tackle: Steady veteran who made solid comeback. Staying.

Antonio Hamilton Sr., cornerback: Solid pro and solid insurance policy. Staying.

Demone Harris, outside linebacker: If they are not keeping Judon, he’s likely out, too. Going.

KhaDarel Hodge, wide receiver: Was named to the Pro Bowl as a special teamer last season. Staying.

Mike Hughes, cornerback: He was solid and could move inside to nickel if the Falcons draft Michigan cornerback Will Johnson with he 15th overall pick. Staying.

Judon, outside linebacker: The Falcons sent a third-round pick to the New England Patriots for Judon on Aug. 14. Going.

Kevin King, cornerback: Couldn’t shake his injury history. Going.

Rondale Moore, wide receiver: Speedy receiver coming back from knee injury. Staying.

Storm Norton, offensive tackle: Has been solid as the backup swing tackle. Staying.

Brandon Parker, offensive tackle: He was signed as insurance. Going.

Riley Patterson, kicker: Had a chance to beat Washington. Going.

Justin Simmons, safety: He was solid as a starter, but not spectacular. Going.

James Smith-Williams, outside linebacker: He was solid in spot duty, but team is looing for upgrades. Going.

Kentavius Street, defensive tackle: Rotational player who appeared in 13 games. Staying.

Elijah Wilkinson, offensive guard: Interior backup. Going.

Avery Williams, returner: Coach Raheem Morris openly talked about upgrading the return game was curious. Going.

Josh Woods, linebacker: A journeyman who played in five games last season. Going.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

Dee Alford, nickel back: Headed for free agency. Alford, who played at Spalding High School and Tusculum, started his pro career in the Canadian Football League with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Going.

Harrison Hand, cornerback: Likely not to receive a tender. Going.

Kyle Hinton, guard: Played well stepping in at guard. Staying.

Nate Landman, inside linebacker: Good run stuffer. Going.

Ryan Neuzil, center: Could receive the right of first refusal tenders ($3.2 million). Staying.

EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS

Micah Abernathy, safety: Was developing into top special teams player. Staying.

Robert Burns, running back: Backfield deep is needed. Staying.

Once the Falcons get under the salary cap and then create some room, they’ll be selective in free agency.

While the draft is deep in defensive talent, the Falcons are free to use their cap space on defense.

Some expected free agents to keep an eye:

Khalil Mack, outside linebacker: Ryan Pace, the Falcons’ vice president of football operations and player personnel/football operations, was the Bears general manager when they made the blockbuster trade with the Raiders to get Mack back in 2018.

Think of Mack as another Dwight Freeney signing. Freeney was signed to help the Falcons' young pass rushers like Vic Beasley and did a good job along with defensive line coach Bryan Cox. When Freeney and Cox left, Beasley was never was the same.

The Falcons will have some young defenders including Bralen Trice, who could learn from Mack, who’s 34 and has 107.5 career sacks. He could have a couple years left in the tank as a designated pass rusher. Market value: Three years, $70.9 million, according to Spotrac.com.

Josh Sweat, outside linebacker: Sweat was the star of the Super Bowl as the Chiefs left him in one-on-one situations. If teams don’t overpay, he could be available for the Falcons. He’s had only one double-digit sack season, but would be a major upgrade. Market value: Three years, $56.4 million.

Jamien Sherwood, linebacker: He played with new Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich with the Jets last season. The former Auburn standout started 16 of 17 games and led the league with 98 solo tackles. Market value: Two years, $12 million.

Jameis Winston, quarterback: If the Falcons elect to move on from Cousins or if they find a trade partner, Michael Penix Jr. will need a veteran backup. Winston could get the team through a couple of games if something minor happened to Penix. Market value: Two years, $12 million.

Chase Young, defensive end: He was overhyped coming out of Ohio State. He’s been a steady pro and could provide some quality play in a rotational operation. Market value: Four-years, $70.1 million.

Others to consider: Gardner Minshew, quarterback; John Cominsky, defensive tackle; Marcus Davenport, defensive end; Azeez Ojulari, outside linebacker; Malcolm Koonce, linebacker; Josh Uche, defensive end and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, defensive end.