Falcons to practice and have social injustice talks

Several sports elected not to play on Wednesday in light of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin and the subsequent killing of protesters by Kyle Rittenhouse. In the NFL, the Lions, Redskins and Colts have skipped some practice time.

“So much has happened over the last 15 hours from when we left walk-through and into today,” Quinn said Thursday before practice. “It goes to show again that sports can have a meaningful role in our country and the power in unity. To me, we are definitely in a movement and for us I think this is chance for us to listen and (create) space to do that as a team. I look forward to doing that.”