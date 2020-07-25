Falcons to livestream Cheer audition finals

The Falcons Cheerleaders will hold their audition finals and they will be livestreamed on several of the team’s internet platforms at 7 p.m. Monday.
The Falcons have had hundreds of men and women participate in auditions, which were held virtually. They have 65 finalists set to compete to make the final squad.
The full list of the 2020 Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders will be revealed at the end of the livestream on YouTube, simulcast on AtlantaFalcons.com and live on Facebook.
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcast:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com