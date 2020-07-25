X

Falcons to livestream Cheer audition finals

View Gallery
1 /
Atlanta Falcons | 28 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcons Cheerleaders will hold their audition finals and they will be livestreamed on several of the team’s internet platforms at 7 p.m. Monday.

The Falcons have had hundreds of men and women participate in auditions, which were held virtually. They have 65 finalists set to compete to make the final squad.

The full list of the 2020 Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders will be revealed at the end of the livestream on YouTube, simulcast on AtlantaFalcons.com and live on Facebook.

Falcons Cheerleaders dance to Beyoncé before the 2016 preliminary auditions at the Georgia Dome on Sunday. About 300 contestants were seeking to make the squad. Video by D. Orlando Ledbetter

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcast:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.