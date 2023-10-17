Falcons to face Baker Mayfield-led Bucs in battle for first in NFC South

It garnered the franchise its second Super Bowl title before he rode off into the sunset after last season.

However, the Buccaneers (3-2) haven’t fallen over the NFL cliff as many had projected and are set to host the Falcons (3-3) in a battle for first place in the NFC South at 1 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

“They play pretty good football; they’ll be coming off a loss,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “They understand where they’re at.”

The Bucs lost to the Lions 20-6 on Sunday, but have wins over the Vikings (20-17 on Sept. 10), Bears (27-17 on Sept. 17) and at the Saints (26-9 on Oct. 1). Their other loss was to the Eagles (25-11 on Sept. 15.)

To replace Brady, the Bucs signed Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick by the Browns in the 2018 draft. He beat out former Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, who was taken in the second round (64th overall) of the 2021 draft, for the starting job.

After the Browns beat out the Falcons and Panthers to trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson, Mayfield’s tenure in Cleveland was over. He finished with a 29-30 record for the Browns.

He played for the Panthers and the Rams last season and went 2-8 as a starter. Overall his career mark is 34-40 as a starter. He’s thrown 109 touchdown passes and 67 interceptions and has a 86.8 career passer rating.

“He’s played some good football for them,” Smith said of Mayfield. “The scheme has changed a little bit.”

The Bucs’ defense remains stout against the run, with tackle Vita Vea and linebackers Lavonte David, Devin White and Shaquil Barrett. Teams average 83.8 yards rushing against the Bucs, which ranks seventh in the league.

“We’re very familiar defensively and special teams-wise, as they are with us,” Smith said. “Some of these (division games) feel like they count for two. (We’ve) got the chance to get to 2-0 in the division and get back on the winning track.”

The Bucs’ pass defense is a bit leaky. They are giving up 247 yards passing per game, which ranks 26th in the league.

However, Smith has a great deal of respect for Bucs coach Todd Bowles and the Bucs’ defense.

“I always think it’s the sign of a great coach – the guy that’s continued to evolve some years, and it’s looked a lot different than others,” Smith said. “What he’s trying to attack you with. A lot of respect. I just think going back to the things that he did in Arizona over a decade ago, to what he did in New York, and what he’s done in Tampa. He’s – I think – one of the better defensive coaches in this league.”

Bowles, a former NFL player, started his coaching career at Morehouse in 1997 as a member of Doug Williams’ staff.

The Falcons opened the season with a division win over the Panthers, and that’s how they are in second place over the Saints, who also are 3-3, but with an 0-1 record in division.

The Falcons have to rebound from a tough loss to the Commanders, in which they committed three turnovers, had broken plays on defense and special teams. On top of disjointed play, Smith gambled on a two-point conversion and mismanaged the clock.

“I feel like we just have to get other that hump,” outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie said. “For so long, we’ve been going back and forth in terms of winning and losing. It’s time for us to go on that stretch. Start to stack up those wins.”

The Falcons look at this as a big early-season test.

“I feel like, you look at in the big picture, we’re even,” defensive end Calais Campbell said. “One game back in the division with a division game coming up. Half-game back because they had the bye already. But when you look at the big picture, we’re in a good position.”

But the Falcons have to shake off the loss to the Commanders after outgaining them 402-193.

“Obviously, losing at home is never pretty,” Smith said. “Never fun. But when you look at the big picture, we are in a good spot. It really just comes down to putting a stake in the ground and go, all right, where do we go from here?”

This will be the 60th meeting. The Bucs lead the series, 30-29. The Falcons won the last meeting 30-17 on Jan. 8, stopping a string of five consecutive losses.

