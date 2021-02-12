Falcons to attend Trevor Lawrence’s Pro Day

The Falcons, who hold the No. 4 overall pick in the April NFL draft, will have “representatives” at Trevor Lawrence’s Pro Day workout at 10 a.m. at Clemson’s Poe Indoor Facility on Friday, the team confirmed.
Entering the pre-draft season, Lawrence is considered the consensus No. 1 overall pick for the draft.
The former Cartersville High and Clemson quarterback had one of the most celebrated careers by a quarterback in college football history from 2018-20. He led Clemson to a national championship as a freshman in 2018. He finished his career going 34-2 (.944) as a starter, the third-best winning percentage by a starting quarterback with at least 30 career starts since Division I split in 1978, trailing only Miami’s Ken Dorsey (.950) and USC’s Matt Leinart (.949), according to ESPN Stats & Info.
The ACC Network will televise his workout live. Lawrence will not take part in Clemson’s Pro Day on March 11 because of upcoming surgery on his non-throwing shoulder.
The hour-long special will be hosted by Rece Davis, who will be joined by analysts Todd McShay on site. Tim Hasselbeck, David Pollack and EJ Manuel will also be part of the coverage.
Lawrence was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy this year after a three-year career at Clemson that included a national championship.
The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the No. 1 pick in the draft.
Lawrence was a four-year starter in high school and went 52-2, including a 41-game winning streak and 14-2 record in the playoffs. He led his team to four region titles and two state titles.
He finished with 13,908 passing yards and 161 touchdowns against 21 interceptions over his high school career and was a AJC Super 11 pick in 2017.
Back in 2002, the Falcons held the fourth overall pick and traded up with the San Diego Chargers to land the No. 1 overall pick and selected quarterback Michael Vick.
The NFL draft is set to be held April 29 through May 1 in Cleveland.
Falcons’ 2021 draft position:
In the Cincinnati Bengals media mock draft, writer Geoff Hobson pays tribute to former Yahoo Sports writer Terez Paylor, who died in his sleep Monday. D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution selected Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields for the Falcons with the fourth overall pick and Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second round.
Top Five Picks
1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2. New York Jets - Ja’ Marr Chase, WR, LSU
3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston) - DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
4. Falcons - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
5. Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
SECOND ROUND
35. Falcons - ILB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now