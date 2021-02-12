Falcons to attend Trevor Lawrence’s Pro Day

Lawrence was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy this year after a three-year career at Clemson that included a national championship.

The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Lawrence was a four-year starter in high school and went 52-2, including a 41-game winning streak and 14-2 record in the playoffs. He led his team to four region titles and two state titles.

He finished with 13,908 passing yards and 161 touchdowns against 21 interceptions over his high school career and was a AJC Super 11 pick in 2017.

Back in 2002, the Falcons held the fourth overall pick and traded up with the San Diego Chargers to land the No. 1 overall pick and selected quarterback Michael Vick.

The NFL draft is set to be held April 29 through May 1 in Cleveland.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position:

In the Cincinnati Bengals media mock draft, writer Geoff Hobson pays tribute to former Yahoo Sports writer Terez Paylor, who died in his sleep Monday. D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution selected Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields for the Falcons with the fourth overall pick and Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second round.

Top Five Picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. New York Jets - Ja’ Marr Chase, WR, LSU

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston) - DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

4. Falcons - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

5. Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

SECOND ROUND

35. Falcons - ILB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now