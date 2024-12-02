Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons to activate DT Ruke Orhorhoro from injured reserve

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson is sacked by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson is sacked by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
By
1 hour ago

Falcons rookie defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, who suffered a left ankle injury against the Bucs on Oct. 27, is set to be activated to return from injured reserve, coach Raheem Morris said on Monday.

The Falcons (6-6) are set to face the Vikings (10-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Minneapolis.

“We are expecting Ruke back,” Morris said. “(Safety DeMarcco) Hellams I don’t think yet. Think that’s still on the shelf. We are expecting to get Ruke back this week going into practice....obviously, he’ll be activated this week. We had the extra week for him because of the bye that doesn’t count as far as the injury reserve. Looks like, he’s going to be fine.”

Orhorhoro, who was drafted in the second round (35th overall) out of Clemson, has played in four games. He has five hits tackles and one quarterback hit.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ injury report: Several defensive backs return to practice
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons promote kicker, linebacker to game-day roster
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons injury report: Drake London, Younghoe Koo limited in practice Thursday
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

With Younghoe Koo on injury report, Falcons sign kicker to practice squad
The Latest
Placeholder Image
Five things we learned from Falcons loss to Chargers
What the Falcons had to say after the loss to the Chargers
Falcons’ Kirk Cousins: ‘I’ve got to play better. It hurts when you feel like your defense...
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia’s first oyster ranchers harvest success with floating farm
Bruce Thompson’s life, legacy and final lessons celebrated
Trooper, suspect hurt after gunfire exchanged at Rockdale gas station, GBI says