Falcons to activate DT Ruke Orhorhoro from injured reserve

Falcons rookie defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, who suffered a left ankle injury against the Bucs on Oct. 27, is set to be activated to return from injured reserve, coach Raheem Morris said on Monday.

The Falcons (6-6) are set to face the Vikings (10-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Minneapolis.

“We are expecting Ruke back,” Morris said. “(Safety DeMarcco) Hellams I don’t think yet. Think that’s still on the shelf. We are expecting to get Ruke back this week going into practice....obviously, he’ll be activated this week. We had the extra week for him because of the bye that doesn’t count as far as the injury reserve. Looks like, he’s going to be fine.”