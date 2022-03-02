Falcons’ Terry Fontenot on the Georgia Bulldogs at the NFL combine

In addition to the 14 players from Georgia, there are 24 other players from the state participating in the scouting combine.

“The interesting thing, too, is when you look around the league and there are so many local players from Georgia that are really good,” Fontenot said. “I’m hoping we actually can have the locals day. We weren’t allowed to have it last year with COVID.

“But if we can have that, that’s exciting because there’s a lot of kids that grew up in the Georgia area that ended up in some different areas that are really good football players. So, we’re excited about spending a lot of time with those Georgia players.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles