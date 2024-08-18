Falcons’ Taylor Heinicke: ‘We moved the chains, we got into scoring position’

BALTIMORE -- Here’s what Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke had to say after the 13-12 loss to the Ravens on Saturday:

On if he feels more like himself today: “Much more so than last week. I’m really proud of the guys, it was a much cleaner operation. ... We moved the chains, we got into scoring position, we didn’t put it in the end zone as much as we wanted, but we gave (Younghoe) Koo some chances, so I’m proud of the guys.”

On the biggest difference from last week: “A little bit has to do with nerves. Before last week, the last time I played as a team in a full-speed situation was in Chicago. You fast forward seven months, I think that was a little part of it. At the same time, this is no excuse, but not getting many reps during training camp, which I completely understand, it can kind of get to you. But as a veteran, that’s not an excuse.”