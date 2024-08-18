Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ Taylor Heinicke: ‘We moved the chains, we got into scoring position’

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke is tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke is tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
By
0 minutes ago

BALTIMORE -- Here’s what Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke had to say after the 13-12 loss to the Ravens on Saturday:

On if he feels more like himself today: “Much more so than last week. I’m really proud of the guys, it was a much cleaner operation. ... We moved the chains, we got into scoring position, we didn’t put it in the end zone as much as we wanted, but we gave (Younghoe) Koo some chances, so I’m proud of the guys.”

On the biggest difference from last week: “A little bit has to do with nerves. Before last week, the last time I played as a team in a full-speed situation was in Chicago. You fast forward seven months, I think that was a little part of it. At the same time, this is no excuse, but not getting many reps during training camp, which I completely understand, it can kind of get to you. But as a veteran, that’s not an excuse.”

On the play of WR Chris Blair: “We brought Chris (Blair) in last year. He was on the practice squad all year, so I had a lot of reps with him. He was making a lot of plays last year, and he’s continued to do that through this offseason. We have a good chemistry together. That (performance) was very expected of him.”

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ Younghoe Koo missed three field-goal attempts wide left
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

5 things we learned from Falcons’ loss to Ravens
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Falcons’ Jessie Bates III on training camp: ‘Something special that we’re doing’
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Vote: With recent moves, what do you think of Falcons now?
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ Younghoe Koo missed three field-goal attempts wide left
5 things we learned from Falcons’ loss to Ravens
Falcons’ Jessie Bates III on training camp: ‘Something special that we’re doing’
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia Republicans lay groundwork to oppose certifying presidential election
Five things to know about the planned tolls on Ga. 400
Lawsuit claims Emory lost part of patient’s skull, billed him $19K for replacement