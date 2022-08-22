Falcons starters to play against Jets

Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder played 43 snaps (77%) against the Lions. Third-team quarterback Feleipe Franks has been working out at tight end, but he worked at quarterback for the second week in a row and could get some action against the Jets.

Several players, including second-round draft pick Troy Andersen, did not dress for the Falcons’ first exhibition game. Andersen had a hamstring injury.

Defensive end Marlon Davidson (knee surgery), wide receiver Bryan Edwards (shoulder), safety Jaylinn Hawkins (left leg), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and cornerback Isaiah Oliver (knee) did not play against the Lions.

Andersen and Kwiatkoski told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they planned to play against the Jets. Doug Marlowe was working with the first team at Hawkins’ spot during the practices with the Jets.

Also, linebacker Deion Jones (shoulder) is on the physically-unable-to-perform list and will not play.

The Bow Tie Chronicles