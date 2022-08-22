BreakingNews
Authorities work to contain bird flu at Henry animal sanctuary
ajc logo
X

Falcons starters to play against Jets

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Combined ShapeCaption
Falcons’ coach Arthur Smith speaks after the second day of joint practices with the Jets.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Falcons, who have a short week with Wednesday and Thursday practices with Jacksonville, plan to play their starters – but not for extended duty – against the Jets at 8 p.m. Monday at MetLife Stadium.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith played the first-team offense for one drive against Detroit. After the offense completed a 12-play, 82-yard touchdown drive, he pulled the starters.

Explore5 things to watch in the Falcons at Jets’ game

Most of the first-team defense was pulled after Detroit’s 10-play, 79-yard touchdown drive. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett played eight snaps, and cornerback A.J. Terrell played 10 snaps.

The team’s top two offensive weapons, running back Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Kyle Pitts, did not touch the ball against the Lions. Patterson played one snap. Pitts played 10 snaps but was not targeted.

Rookie wide receiver Drake London played five snaps and caught one pass for 24 yards. He was hit on his knee. London’s injury is not serious, but he will be held out of the game for precautionary reasons.

Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder played 43 snaps (77%) against the Lions. Third-team quarterback Feleipe Franks has been working out at tight end, but he worked at quarterback for the second week in a row and could get some action against the Jets.

Several players, including second-round draft pick Troy Andersen, did not dress for the Falcons’ first exhibition game. Andersen had a hamstring injury.

Defensive end Marlon Davidson (knee surgery), wide receiver Bryan Edwards (shoulder), safety Jaylinn Hawkins (left leg), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and cornerback Isaiah Oliver (knee) did not play against the Lions.

Andersen and Kwiatkoski told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they planned to play against the Jets. Doug Marlowe was working with the first team at Hawkins’ spot during the practices with the Jets.

Also, linebacker Deion Jones (shoulder) is on the physically-unable-to-perform list and will not play.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
Bradley’s Buzz: What should the Braves do with Marcell Ozuna?3h ago
Atlanta United declines to comment on officiating against Columbus
6h ago
5 takeaways after Braves lose finale to Astros
20h ago
Georgia Bulldogs lose RB Andrew Paul to knee injury
23h ago
Georgia Bulldogs lose RB Andrew Paul to knee injury
23h ago
Pitcher Mike Soroka continues comeback with Triple-A Gwinnett
20h ago
The Latest
Falcons’ Kyle Pitts: ‘I’m going to compete to the highest level’
Falcons’ Chris Lindstrom: ‘Our job is to finish in the pocket’
Falcons’ Dwayne Ledford: ‘You see a lot of energy from Kaleb (McGary)’
Featured
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg star in Netflix's "Me Time" and Hulu looks at the life of Mike Tyson. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY POHTOS

TV best bets with Kevin Hart, Sylvester Stallone, Mike Tyson, Bill Nye, ‘Animal Kingdom’...
20h ago
How is massive Assembly Studios in Doraville build-out progressing?
Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top