Falcons starters to play against Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Falcons, who have a short week with Wednesday and Thursday practices with Jacksonville, plan to play their starters – but not for extended duty – against the Jets at 8 p.m. Monday at MetLife Stadium.
Falcons coach Arthur Smith played the first-team offense for one drive against Detroit. After the offense completed a 12-play, 82-yard touchdown drive, he pulled the starters.
Most of the first-team defense was pulled after Detroit’s 10-play, 79-yard touchdown drive. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett played eight snaps, and cornerback A.J. Terrell played 10 snaps.
The team’s top two offensive weapons, running back Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Kyle Pitts, did not touch the ball against the Lions. Patterson played one snap. Pitts played 10 snaps but was not targeted.
Rookie wide receiver Drake London played five snaps and caught one pass for 24 yards. He was hit on his knee. London’s injury is not serious, but he will be held out of the game for precautionary reasons.
Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder played 43 snaps (77%) against the Lions. Third-team quarterback Feleipe Franks has been working out at tight end, but he worked at quarterback for the second week in a row and could get some action against the Jets.
Several players, including second-round draft pick Troy Andersen, did not dress for the Falcons’ first exhibition game. Andersen had a hamstring injury.
Defensive end Marlon Davidson (knee surgery), wide receiver Bryan Edwards (shoulder), safety Jaylinn Hawkins (left leg), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and cornerback Isaiah Oliver (knee) did not play against the Lions.
Andersen and Kwiatkoski told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they planned to play against the Jets. Doug Marlowe was working with the first team at Hawkins’ spot during the practices with the Jets.
Also, linebacker Deion Jones (shoulder) is on the physically-unable-to-perform list and will not play.
