Falcons’ release 13 players in first round of cuts

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons released 13 players from their 90-man roster on Sunday, according to the league daily transactions listing.

The Falcons must be down to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

In the first wave of cuts, the Falcons have released wide receiver Josh Ali, guard Zach Bailey, safety Lukas Denis, cornerback William Hooper, linebacker Storey Jackson, offensive lineman Jaryd James-Smith, offensive lineman John Leglue, linebacker Donavan Mutin, quarterback John Paddock, tight end Austin Stogner, defensive back Trey Vaval, outside linebacker Bradlee Anae and tight end Jordan Thomas.