Falcons’ release 13 players in first round of cuts

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons released 13 players from their 90-man roster on Sunday, according to the league daily transactions listing.
The Falcons must be down to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
In the first wave of cuts, the Falcons have released wide receiver Josh Ali, guard Zach Bailey, safety Lukas Denis, cornerback William Hooper, linebacker Storey Jackson, offensive lineman Jaryd James-Smith, offensive lineman John Leglue, linebacker Donavan Mutin, quarterback John Paddock, tight end Austin Stogner, defensive back Trey Vaval, outside linebacker Bradlee Anae and tight end Jordan Thomas.
Mutin, who led the team in tackles in the exhibition season, and Paddock, are candidates to be brought back to the practice squad.
