Falcons sign veteran quarterback Easton Stick

FLOWERY BRANCH — Backup quarterback Easton Stick, formerly of the Chargers, was signed by the Falcons on Monday.
Stick, 29, was drafted by the Chargers in the fifth round (166th overall) of the 2019 NFL draft. He played collegiately North Dakota State.
Stick, who’s 6-foot-1 and 224 pounds, has appeared in just six games over six seasons in the NFL, including four starts in 2023.
The Falcons now have four quarterbacks, as Stick joins Michael Penix Jr., Kirk Cousins and Emory Jones on the roster.
