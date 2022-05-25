Falcons sign two more draft picks

London, the Falcons’ first-round draft pick, signed his four-year, $24.6 million contract May 12.

London, who played at USC, was drafted eighth overall. He will be expected to step right into the starting lineup and play alongside second-year tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver/running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

Allgeier, Shaffer and FitzPatrick signed before the start of rookie minicamp.

Allgeier’s four-year deal is worth $4 million. Shaffer’s four-year deal is worth $3 million. FitzPatrick’s four-year deal is worth $3.8 million.

Here are the draft bios for Andersen and Malone:

Second round (58th overall) – Troy Andersen, Montana State

Height: 6-3 ½ Weight: 243 Overview: Ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds. He started games at quarterback, running back and linebacker for Montana State and was an All-Big Sky Conference QB as a sophomore. He made all-conference as an inside linebacker and an outside linebacker in separate seasons. This past season, he recorded 147 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, nine passes deflected and two interceptions. He was a unanimous All-American, Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Year, first-team All-Big Sky and the team captain. He was chosen national FCS defensive player of the year by several outlets.

Third round (82nd overall) – DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky, linebacker

Height: 6-3 Weight: 243 Overview: He started all 14 games and had 94 tackles, 17.5 for loss, and nine sacks. He used his super-senior season to earn his fifth letter. He was named the defensive player of the year in Conference USA by the league’s head coaches. He started 53 games over his career. He is a graduate of Cedar Grove High School.

