Falcons sign William Sweet, release Jack Batho

William Sweet, a 24-year-old offensive tackle, signed a one-year contract with the Falcons on Thursday.
Rookie offensive lineman Jack Batho was released to make room for Sweet.
Sweet, 6-foot-6 and 313 pounds, originally signed with the Cardinals after the 2019 NFL draft. He played at North Carolina. He has spent time with the Cardinals, 49ers and the Cowboys, but has not appeared in an NFL game.
Batho signed with the Falcons following the 2021 NFL draft. He played at South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City, S.D.