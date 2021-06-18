Falcons sign second-round pick Grant

Grant will be expected to contribute as a rookie.

The Falcons parted ways with safeties Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee, Ricardo Allen and Sharrod Neasman this offseason. They signed Duron Harmon (45 NFL starts) and Erik Harris (30 starts) over the offseason.

In addition to Harmon and Harris, the Falcons have Jaylinn Hawkins and T.J. Green on the roster at safety.

Grant played in 46 games at Central Florida and made 290 tackles, one sack, 17 passes defensed and 10 interceptions, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

He explained his knack for showing up at the football.

“Film study,” Grant said. “Studying the right things. Trusting in my teammates. Trusting in the game plan. They all go hand in hand, but the ball just loves me though. Maybe I’ve just got a special relationship with it, I don’t know.”