Falcons sign second-round pick Grant

Falcons safety Richie Grant, who was taken in the second round (40th overall) of the NFL draft, signed his four-year contract with the team on Friday.
With Grant on board, the Falcons have now signed 8 of their 9 draft picks.
First-round pick Kyle Pitts, who was taken fourth overall, has not signed yet.
The Falcons traded their second-round pick (35th overall) to the Denver Broncos to drop back five spots and pick up an additional pick in the fourth round (114th) in the draft.
The Broncos used the 35th pick to select North Carolina running back Javonte Williams.
Grant will be expected to contribute as a rookie.
The Falcons parted ways with safeties Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee, Ricardo Allen and Sharrod Neasman this offseason. They signed Duron Harmon (45 NFL starts) and Erik Harris (30 starts) over the offseason.
In addition to Harmon and Harris, the Falcons have Jaylinn Hawkins and T.J. Green on the roster at safety.
Grant played in 46 games at Central Florida and made 290 tackles, one sack, 17 passes defensed and 10 interceptions, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
He explained his knack for showing up at the football.
“Film study,” Grant said. “Studying the right things. Trusting in my teammates. Trusting in the game plan. They all go hand in hand, but the ball just loves me though. Maybe I’ve just got a special relationship with it, I don’t know.”