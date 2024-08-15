Falcons sign safety Justin Simmons to one-year deal

Releasing Simmons saved the Broncos up to $14.5 million. They also traded wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Browns to save another $13.5 million. The Broncos still had to do some mass restructurings to get under the salary cap. The 30-year-old Simmons, after signing a four-year, $61 million contract in 2021, had a $15.250 million average annual salary.

The Falcons are only $3,984,345 under the salary cap, according to NFLPA documents, But the team has several options to create more salary-cap space and sign Simmons and create room for outside linebacker Matthew Judon, who was acquired Wednesday in a trade with the Patriots.

They restructured Chris Lindstrom’s contract to help.

Simmons was a third-round draft pick (98th overall) in 2016 out of Boston College. He played in 118 NFL games and made 108 starts over eight seasons with the Broncos. He has 30 career interceptions and led the league with six interceptions in 2022.

Simmons is a four-time second-team All-Pro (2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022) and a Pro Bowler in 2020 and 2023.

Among safeties, the top five by current pay are the Buccaneers’ Antoine Winfield Jr. ($21.02 million), the Chargers’ Derwin James ($19 million), the Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick ($18.2 million), the Packers’ Xavier McKinney ($16.75 million) and the Falcons’ Jessie Bates III ($16.01 million).

The Falcons have competition at right cornerback between Mike Hughes and Clark Phillips III.

Adding Simmons would allow the Falcons to use a three-safety big-nickel package, and they could match Simmons or Bates on some No. 2 outside wide receivers and have Phillips or Hughes play inside in the nickel slot.

While Simmons is not a cornerback, he would make the secondary more versatile.

Richie Grant, who opened last season as a starter, likely would have to move over to the big nickel group and be a reserve safety. DeMarcco Hellams, who finished last season as the starter, suffered an ankle injury Friday in the Falcons’ exhibition opener and will miss significant time this season.