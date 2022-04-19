ajc logo
Falcons sign Olamide Zaccheaus, announce deal with Vincent Taylor

Falcons receiver Olamide Zaccheaus makes a touchdown catch against the Saints during a game last season in New Orleans. Zaccheaus, who was tendered last month, signed a one-year contract with the Falcons on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, who was tendered last month, signed a one-year contract with the Falcons on Tuesday.

Zaccheaus made the team as an undrafted rookie in 2019 and has been a dependable reserve.

Zaccheaus, 24, has played in 38 games and made 10 starts. He has caught 54 of 90 targets for 795 yards and five touchdowns. He also has been a backup kickoff and punt returner.

Also, the Falcons announced the previously reported signing of veteran defensive tackle Vincent Taylor.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Kemp races to slam door on Perdue's insurgent challenge

