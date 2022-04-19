Falcons sign Olamide Zaccheaus, announce deal with Vincent Taylor

Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, who was tendered last month, signed a one-year contract with the Falcons on Tuesday.
Zaccheaus made the team as an undrafted rookie in 2019 and has been a dependable reserve.
Zaccheaus, 24, has played in 38 games and made 10 starts. He has caught 54 of 90 targets for 795 yards and five touchdowns. He also has been a backup kickoff and punt returner.
Also, the Falcons announced the previously reported signing of veteran defensive tackle Vincent Taylor.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
The Latest