Ex-Georgia Bulldog Jalon Walker looks to cement his high NFL draft status

INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re looking for former Georgia standout Jalon Walker, you can find the former defensive standout in the top 10 of the two-million pre-combine mock drafts.
Walker, who was named the Dick Butkus Award winner, which annually is awarded to the nation’s top linebacker, plans to interview with several teams. He will not work out for the teams, though.
“I’m a ballplayer, so just being on the field is my favorite position,” Walker said. “For me, just getting just being everywhere. You just don’t know the anticipation of being at the outside back for one snap, and then being an inside backer one snap, and then being a (nickel back) is the next snap. It gives me the comfort of that they don’t know what are the elements of surprise.”
Walker said he plans to attend the draft, which is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
“I feel like that opportunity for me and my family is very big,” Walker said. “Especially since so many players don’t get that opportunity to do so, sitting there going to Green Bay, have the opportunity to walk out there and greet the commissioner (Roger Goodell). It’s just like no other.”
Walker was one of the six former Bulldogs to speak to media members at the combine Wednesday. Defensive Mykel Williams, linebacker Smael Mondon Jr., defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse, defensive tackle Tyron Ingram-Dawkins and defensive lineman Warren Brinson all met with the media.
Walker felt he made strides last season. He had 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.
“I feel that my biggest improvement throughout the year is just being on the field,” Walker said. “It was a big growth gap from my sophomore year to my junior year. Also, I feel like my rush game has improved throughout my three years (at Georgia).” Walker’s work at Georgia did not go unnoticed.
“He took over a couple of games,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “Texas at Texas, that was a statement there. He’s a lock to go in the top 10.”
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
