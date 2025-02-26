Ex-Georgia Bulldog Jalon Walker looks to cement his high NFL draft status

INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re looking for former Georgia standout Jalon Walker, you can find the former defensive standout in the top 10 of the two-million pre-combine mock drafts.

Walker, who was named the Dick Butkus Award winner, which annually is awarded to the nation’s top linebacker, plans to interview with several teams. He will not work out for the teams, though.

“I’m a ballplayer, so just being on the field is my favorite position,” Walker said. “For me, just getting just being everywhere. You just don’t know the anticipation of being at the outside back for one snap, and then being an inside backer one snap, and then being a (nickel back) is the next snap. It gives me the comfort of that they don’t know what are the elements of surprise.”