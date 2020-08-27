Falcons will play mock game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Falcons are set to practice Friday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“What we’d like to get done is create a mock game,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. “Be on the sidelines. Have coaches in the booth. Go through the game process (and see what it) will look like. We’ll have one this week and another one next week (on Thursday).”
Quinn said it would be an opportunity for the players to get a feel for the game-day experience since there are no exhibition games.
“A number of players have not played there,” Quinn said. “For coaches, for everybody, just going through the mock game. Headsets, sidelines, kind of the whole process of where we are going to play at. We are going to take two runs at it so that we all get familiar with new processes and protocols that are in place. If we have to tweak (some things) going into next week we’ll do that in preparation for our first home game.”
The Falcons plan to practice with crowd noise, with the roof open and closed as a test of how the stadium will sound without any fans.
Four years ago, the Falcons were fined for pumping in crowd noise at the Georgia Dome.
Quinn believes the league will control the crowd noise, when it will be played and the noise levels.
