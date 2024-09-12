Falcons, Saints to again hold 50/50 raffle to benefit ALS

The Falcons and Saints will put their rivalry aside – for a little while and for a good cause.

For the second year, the teams will host a 50/50 raffle leading up to their game in Atlanta on Sept. 29 with the proceeds going to Team Gleason and Tackle ALS to support the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) community.

Tackle ALS was started by former Falcons linebacker Tim Green in 2018 in partnership with the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital. Tackle ALS is not a foundation. All money donated goes directly to Mass General. Tackle ALS and the Healey & AMG Center are “dedicated to the critically important global initiative to accelerate bringing scientific discoveries to ALS patients through innovative trial approaches.”