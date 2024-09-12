Falcons, Saints to again hold 50/50 raffle to benefit ALS

The Falcons and Saints will put their rivalry aside – for a little while and for a good cause.
For the second year, the teams will host a 50/50 raffle leading up to their game in Atlanta on Sept. 29 with the proceeds going to Team Gleason and Tackle ALS to support the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) community.
Tackle ALS was started by former Falcons linebacker Tim Green in 2018 in partnership with the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital. Tackle ALS is not a foundation. All money donated goes directly to Mass General. Tackle ALS and the Healey & AMG Center are “dedicated to the critically important global initiative to accelerate bringing scientific discoveries to ALS patients through innovative trial approaches.”
Team Gleason was founded by former Saints player Steve Gleason after his ALS diagnosis in 2011. It is dedicated to “enhancing the lives of individuals living with ALS.”
The 50/50 raffle will be open to any individuals physically located in Georgia and/or Louisiana from Sept. 23–29. The raffle tickets will be available at any point throughout the seven days based on where they are located at the time of purchase.
Saints 50/50 Raffle (geofenced to LA): https://saints5050raffle.com/
Falcons 50/50 Raffle (geofenced to GA): https://5050rivals.atlantafalcons.com/
In 2023, Saints and Falcons fans, along with a contribution by the NFL Foundation raised, more than $600,000 in support of advancing research, providing patient support, and raising awareness for ALS.
“Although we are the fiercest of rivals on the field, we are thrilled to team up with the Saints to raise awareness for ALS,” said Greg Beadles, President of the Falcons. “This collaboration goes beyond football — it’s about making a lasting difference in the lives of those battling ALS, and we’re honored to be a part of it.”
For more information about the Team Gleason and Tackle ALS foundations, visit https://teamgleason.org/ and https://www.tackleals.com/.
