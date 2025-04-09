The twosome will put the first competitive shots in the air, moments after Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson fulfill their obligations as honorary starters.

There are 95 players in the field this year — the most since there were 97 in 2015. After Riley and Kizzire fire away, the rest of the field will go off in threesomes.

Network coverage of the tournament is from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. Coverage also is available on Masters.com and the official Masters App, which will feature a groups channel and provide 18-hole spotlight coverage of random groups.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is paired with Justin Thomas and reigning U.S. Amateur champion Jose Luis Ballester of Spain. Scheffler is trying to become only the fourth player to win back-to-back green jackets. Five of the past six Masters champions have been ranked No. 1 in the world, including Scheffler in 2022 and 2024.

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, whose two wins this spring include the Players Championship, will be trying to complete a career Grand Slam. He is paired with world No. 5 Ludvig Auberg, who was second last year, and Akshay Bhatia, who began his Masters journey by competing in the 2014 National Drive, Chip and Putt competition.

Xander Schauffele, No. 3 in the world, has won two of the last three major titles — the PGA Championship and Open Championship in 2024. He is paired with 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott and Viktor Hovland, who won the Valspar Championship three weeks ago.

Collin Morikawa, ranked No. 4, doesn’t have the length as the other favorites, but few can match his skill with the irons.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Former UGA golfers in the Masters field

Russell Henley, No. 7 in the world, is the highest ranked of seven University of Georgia players in the field. He will be joined by Brian Harman, Harris English, Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson, Sepp Straka and two-time champion Bubba Watson.

“Walking up on the first tee it kind of hits you, we’re back at Augusta,” English said. “Going to school about an hour-and-a-half away, it’s the best in the world. I love it every time I get invited. I don’t take it for granted.”

Bryson DeChambeau the Showman

Hardly anyone was at the first tee around noon Wednesday until Bryson DeChambeau strolled up. In less than 60 seconds the patrons were standing six deep on three tides of the ropes.

DeChambeau chatted briefly with the Augusta National member on the tee, had a pleasant exchange with some fans, signed a golf ball and tossed it to a young fan. He then pulled what appeared to be a 5-wood and teed it up. As he lined up the shot, he accidentally nudged it off the tee. He picked up the ball, smiled at the crowd and drew applause when he quipped, “That’s one.”

When there was a bit of grousing about DeChambeau not pulling the driver, he stopped and pulled the cover off the big stick. After the crowd roared its approval, DeChambeau crushed a drive, causing one fan to shout, “Should have hit driver to begin with!”

DeChambeau is one of 12 golfers from the LIV tour in this week’s field.

Bernard Langer’s last lap

Two-time Masters champion Bernard Langer will begin his final week at the Masters at 8:35 a.m. alongside Will Zalatoris and Noah Kent, the runner-up in the 2024 U.S. Amateur.

Langer, 67, postponed his expected Masters farewell a year after a ruptured Achilles caused him to miss the tournament in 2023. Fully recovered — he won on the PGA Tour Champions last fall — he will make this week his final appearance as a competitor.

“It’s very emotional,” Langer said. “After four decades it’s going to be bittersweet. I think I knew it was time to call it quits. I’m just not competitive on his course anymore. I’m used to playing courses around 7,100 yards. I can still compete there, but not at this distance.”

Angel Cabrera’s return

The tournament also marks the return of 2009 Masters champion Angel Cabrera, who is making his first appearance since 2019. The Argentine spent two years in prison for assault and was cleared to play in PGA Tour sanctioned events in December 2023. As a past champion, Cabrera has a lifetime exemption for the Masters. He has missed the cut in his last three starts at Augusta National.