“It’s going to be difficult to go down an aisle of a grocery store and not see some sort of inflationary effect,” Jason Miller, a professor of supply chain management at Michigan State University, told The New York Times.

Here’s what this means for your pantry and what you should grab now before prices go up.

Meat and seafood

While much of our beef supply is domestic, the U.S. depends heavily on other countries for pork and seafood. Seafood is expected to take the biggest hit, with 70-85% of what we consume being imported from countries like Vietnam and India, which are now facing tariffs as high as 46%. Shrimp, salmon and canned tuna may all see steep price hikes.

Vegetables and fruit

There’s some good news: Avocados from Mexico are still coming in tariff-free, at least for now, according to Reuters. But produce from Guatemala, Costa Rica and Peru could get pricier. Think bananas, mangoes, bell peppers, broccoli and berries. To stretch your dollar, consider stocking up on frozen items — they last longer and are just as nutritious.

“These products don’t have a long shelf life, and with the tariffs, we’re going to face significant issues with both price and availability,” food analyst Phil Lempert told NPR.

Coffee, alcohol and olive oil

Your coffee and cocktail habits might get pricier. Beans from Brazil and Colombia now face a 10% tariff, which could trickle down to your morning brew. European wines and spirits are also in the crosshairs with a 20% tax. Trump also floated the idea of steeper hikes for French and Italian bottles.

Beer from Mexico and Canada might be safe for now, but thanks to aluminum tariffs, even your favorite canned six-pack could start creeping up in price, Lempert said.

Olive oil is another pantry essential to watch. Most of it comes from Spain, Italy and Greece. All countries impacted by the tariffs.

While these policies are still unfolding, Yale University’s Budget Lab estimates the new tariffs could cost American households up to $3,800 more per year. If it’s a staple in your kitchen, now’s the time to stock your pantry, fill your freezer and maybe grab a few extra bottles of wine — we’re in for a bumpy ride.