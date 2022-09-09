Falcons-Saints stat corner: A look at Jameis Winston

Winston completed 95 of 161 passes (59%) for 1,170 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. Over his career, he has 135 touchdown passes and 91 interceptions.

“The thing about him is that he’s got a very, very strong arm,” Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees said. “He’s accurate at times. He can have his moments, but he’s got a strong, strong arm.”