Falcons-Saints stat corner: A look at Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints in action against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field on Oct. 25, 2021, in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston did not played in both of the matchups against the Falcons last season. He was 5-2 before suffering his season-ending knee injury in October.

Winston completed 95 of 161 passes (59%) for 1,170 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. Over his career, he has 135 touchdown passes and 91 interceptions.

“The thing about him is that he’s got a very, very strong arm,” Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees said. “He’s accurate at times. He can have his moments, but he’s got a strong, strong arm.”

Winston was the No. 1 overall pick by Tampa Bay in the 2015 NFL draft. He’s set to enter his third season with the Saints.

“I think he’s really improved in reading coverages and stuff like that over the years,” Pees said. “Also, the system, I think, at New Orleans is beneficial to him to sometimes compared to what it has been in other places.”

Winston rushed 32 times for 166 yards and a touchdown last season.

“He’s been mobile,” Pees said. “He’s not only mobile, but he’s a big dude. You know, like Roethlisberger. He wasn’t mobile. He was nifty. I say that because he could make you miss, and he was hard to bring down, even when you hit him. Jameis is a little bit the same way.”

