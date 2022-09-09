Falcons-Saints stat corner: A look at Jameis Winston

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston did not played in both of the matchups against the Falcons last season. He was 5-2 before suffering his season-ending knee injury in October.
Winston completed 95 of 161 passes (59%) for 1,170 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. Over his career, he has 135 touchdown passes and 91 interceptions.
“The thing about him is that he’s got a very, very strong arm,” Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees said. “He’s accurate at times. He can have his moments, but he’s got a strong, strong arm.”
Winston was the No. 1 overall pick by Tampa Bay in the 2015 NFL draft. He’s set to enter his third season with the Saints.
“I think he’s really improved in reading coverages and stuff like that over the years,” Pees said. “Also, the system, I think, at New Orleans is beneficial to him to sometimes compared to what it has been in other places.”
Winston rushed 32 times for 166 yards and a touchdown last season.
“He’s been mobile,” Pees said. “He’s not only mobile, but he’s a big dude. You know, like Roethlisberger. He wasn’t mobile. He was nifty. I say that because he could make you miss, and he was hard to bring down, even when you hit him. Jameis is a little bit the same way.”
Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule
Sept. 11 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
