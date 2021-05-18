Falcons’ Ryan on Julio Jones: ‘I love him and we’ll see how things shake out’

“He’s been just such a great player,” Ryan said. “He’s a helluva teammate. I love him and we’ll see how things shake out. He’s probably impacted my career more significantly than any other player. I’ve been really fortunate to be around him for as long as I have.”

The Falcons are $588,018 under the salary cap, according to NFLPA documents. They could create room and spread out the salary cap hit by make the deal a with a post-June 1 designation.

“Listen, I love Julio,” Ryan said. “I’ve been so lucky to play with him for the past decade and he’s an unbelievable player. I don’t get involved in this side of it, from a teammate and player standpoint, he’s my teammate. He’s my guy.

“You let the other side of it shake out how it is. I know that he’s always ready to go. He’s an incredible competitor and one of the best ever to do it at his position. He’ll have himself ready to go, there is no question about that.”

Ryan hasn’t allowed himself to think of the an offense with Jones, Kyle Pitts, Calvin Ridley and the rest of their weapons.

“We’re really at the beginning of this,” Ryan said. “We are making sure we can get lined up in our formations. Making sure that we understand what routes we have on certain concepts.

“I’m excited for the guys that we have in the building for sure. I feel like there are guys that are highly competitive that want to win football games. I’m excited about that from that standpoint, but we have a long way to go.”

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver, Julio Jones, talks with rapper 2 Chainz during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Atlanta. Atlanta Hawks defeated the Washington Wizards 120-116. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

