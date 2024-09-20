Falcons’ Richie Grant preparing like a starter after his demotion

Grant, who was drafted in the second round (40th overall) of the 2021 draft, has started for most of the past two seasons (17 games in 2022 and 15 of 17 games in 2023). He lost his spot to DeMarcco Hellams late last season.

Grant and Hellams were set to compete for the starting spot, but Hellams suffered an ankle injury in the exhibition opener against Miami on Aug. 9. That prompted the Falcons to look closer at Simmons.

The Falcons signed Simmons, a four-time second-team All-Pro selection, on Aug. 15 and began getting him ready to start the season. Simmons was part of the salary-cap purge in Denver after the franchise elected to move on from quarterback Russell Wilson.

The Falcons placed Hellams on short-term injured reserve Aug. 27.

Grant didn’t play any defensive snaps in the season opener against Pittsburgh on Sept. 8. He played 10 plays against the Eagles on Monday and had a pass-break up in the end zone.

“As a competitor, you want to be out there helping the guys, but you just want the team to be better,” Grant said. “We are trying to win. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”

The normally upbeat and talkative Grant didn’t slip into a funk.

“Preparation never changes,” Grant said. “Whatever notes that we (have), watching extra film because you never know in this league. It’s a one-play league. Whether my number is called, when both guys up, no matter how it shakes out, you just have to be ready at all times. I’m have just been preparing as a starter each day.”

Bates, who came up with the game-sealing interception against the Eagles, helped recruit Simmons to the team.

“I told Richie (about it) when we made the move to add Justin,” Bates said. “Richie could have responded in many different ways. He could have checked out for the year. He could have done anything. I think that’s what says a lot about our relationship and the brotherhood that we (have) in our (defensive) backs (group).”

Bates didn’t see any drop-off from Grant.

“Richie is ready to go,” Bates said. “He’s preparing just like a starter.”

Bates understands Grant’s plight. He’s in his fourth season and will be looking for a contract next season, either with the Falcons or elsewhere. Simmons signed a one-year deal worth up to $8 million, with $7.5 million guaranteed.

“I know it’s a tough spot for Richie,” Bates said. “He probably thought this was his year to kind of solidify himself in this league. But at any moment anything could happen. For him to go out there and put his best foot forward and continue to prepare like a starter, I think it just says so much about him. Richie is my brother. I really feel for him for sure.”

Grant is a big hitter. New defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake said he wanted to use Grant’s aggressiveness for the good of the scheme.

Grant struggled covering tight ends, but played in some dime packages in the red zone against the Eagles.

“I’m so excited for Richie,” Lake said. “He’s played really well for us on special teams. He’s got some plays last Monday night and excelled in all 10 to 12 plays I believe he received. He made a big-time play in the back of the end zone.”

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was scrambling around and tossed a pass into the end zone.

“Richie knocked the ball down,” Lake said. “A nice (pass break-up) there, and so, he’s going to stay ready. He’s a pro. He’ll continue to get more reps beginning with this game and in the future.”

Grant also has played some nickel back, and could be used in three-safety, big-nickel packages.

“You just never know how these things go,” Lake said. “He’s going to stay ready, which I know that he will. He’s handled all of this like a professional. We’re excited to get him more reps as the season progresses.”

Special-teams coordinator Marquice Williams also is a Grant supporter among the coaching staff.

“His rookie year, he was the first safety taken in the draft,” Williams said. “He was a five-phase starter on special teams his rookie year. Then the last two years, he started on defense, (but) he still played on three phases (of special teams). He’s been an impactful player for us.”

Grant takes his special-teams duties seriously.

“I love working with Richie, and he’s a phenomenal football player,” Williams said. “It shows up each and every day when you are on the field with him. When you’re in the meeting room and in games. He’s very reliable and does a great job for us on special teams.”

-Staff writer Michael Cunningham contributed to this article.