Falcons’ Richie Grant on Dee Alford: ‘He’s a ball hawk’

On the practice: “We had a couple of picks today. Really good, we’ve been banging against each other all camp, and we get to size ourselves up in practice against another team; that’s always good. You can do certain calls, get different looks, different receivers running routes against you and stuff like that. It was really good.”

On facing QB Joe Flacco: “He knows how to spin it. He can throw it from that opposite hash and throw the out. He knows how to spin it. They were giving us just different route trees than what we are used to going against our offense. Flacco was out there making good decisions spinning the ball, for sure.”