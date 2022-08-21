Falcons’ Richie Grant on Dee Alford: ‘He’s a ball hawk’

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Here’s what Falcons safety Richie Grant had to say to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after the joint practice with the Jets on Saturday:
On the practice: “We had a couple of picks today. Really good, we’ve been banging against each other all camp, and we get to size ourselves up in practice against another team; that’s always good. You can do certain calls, get different looks, different receivers running routes against you and stuff like that. It was really good.”
On facing QB Joe Flacco: “He knows how to spin it. He can throw it from that opposite hash and throw the out. He knows how to spin it. They were giving us just different route trees than what we are used to going against our offense. Flacco was out there making good decisions spinning the ball, for sure.”
On how the defense is coming together: “We are building every day. Every day we are meshing. Seeing what works and what doesn’t work. Then we are improving every day. Just moving forward.”
On what to expect in the game: “(A lot of) effort. Just go out there and give it our all. Just have fun doing it.”
On how he’s doing: “I’m feeling good. I’m settling in. I think we have a really good group as a defense. I think we all pretty much just want to get better every day. You can’t ask for (anything more) from a group than that. We just want to get better every day. Trying to come together. We are hanging out more. Just becoming brothers.”
On any nickel back advice for Dee Alford: “Dee Alford is playing absolutely great right now. I mean this man is everywhere. He’s a ball hawk. That’s what you want in a DB. He will also come up; size doesn’t matter. He comes up and he’s in the run fits. Pretty much with him, one step at a time, one day at a time like he’s been doing. I told him don’t worry about (anything), you’ve been on the right track. Whatever he’s been doing, keep doing it.”
