ajc logo
X

Falcons’ Richie Grant on Dee Alford: ‘He’s a ball hawk’

Falcons defensive back Richie Grant thinks the defense is coming together nicely. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Falcons defensive back Richie Grant thinks the defense is coming together nicely. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Here’s what Falcons safety Richie Grant had to say to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after the joint practice with the Jets on Saturday:

On the practice: “We had a couple of picks today. Really good, we’ve been banging against each other all camp, and we get to size ourselves up in practice against another team; that’s always good. You can do certain calls, get different looks, different receivers running routes against you and stuff like that. It was really good.”

Explore5 things to watch in the Falcons at Jets’ game

On facing QB Joe Flacco: “He knows how to spin it. He can throw it from that opposite hash and throw the out. He knows how to spin it. They were giving us just different route trees than what we are used to going against our offense. Flacco was out there making good decisions spinning the ball, for sure.”

On how the defense is coming together: “We are building every day. Every day we are meshing. Seeing what works and what doesn’t work. Then we are improving every day. Just moving forward.”

On what to expect in the game: “(A lot of) effort. Just go out there and give it our all. Just have fun doing it.”

On how he’s doing: “I’m feeling good. I’m settling in. I think we have a really good group as a defense. I think we all pretty much just want to get better every day. You can’t ask for (anything more) from a group than that. We just want to get better every day. Trying to come together. We are hanging out more. Just becoming brothers.”

On any nickel back advice for Dee Alford: “Dee Alford is playing absolutely great right now. I mean this man is everywhere. He’s a ball hawk. That’s what you want in a DB. He will also come up; size doesn’t matter. He comes up and he’s in the run fits. Pretty much with him, one step at a time, one day at a time like he’s been doing. I told him don’t worry about (anything), you’ve been on the right track. Whatever he’s been doing, keep doing it.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
Braves have difficult options with Marcell Ozuna after arrest17h ago
Astros player hospitalized; Braves’ fireworks seen as factor
18h ago
Now at the forefront, Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh having strong preseason camp
4h ago
First-week highlights: Buford, Lee County, Gainesville score big wins
First-week highlights: Buford, Lee County, Gainesville score big wins
Georgia defensive backs learning legend of ‘Coach Boom’ Will Muschamp
The Latest
5 things to watch in the Falcons at Jets’ game
33m ago
Falcons offensive line held up against stout Jets front in practices
22h ago
DAY 2: 10 quick takes from Falcons-Jets practice Saturday
23h ago
Featured
Assembly Studios is currently in a massive buildout that should be finished by June 2023. This was taken on August 11, 2022. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@

How is massive Assembly Studios in Doraville build-out progressing?
Braves have difficult options with Marcell Ozuna after arrest
17h ago
Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top