Falcons return to the road looking for validation at Titans

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Atlanta Falcons
By
7 hours ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons snapped an eight-game road losing streak Sunday with a 16-13 win over Tampa Bay.

The Falcons (4-3) will be on the hot seat to play well again on the road when they face the Titans (2-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Nobody does a better job of getting a team ready than (Titans coach) Mike Vrabel,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “So, they’re coming off a bye. Again, we have to play better. We have to stop turning the ball over, and we have to eliminate the critical mistakes.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Titans are leaning toward starting Will Levis at quarterback. They also plan to play Malik Willis, with starter Ryan Tannehill not expected to play because of an ankle injury.

“Can’t let the quarterback, no matter who’s back there … we can’t lose contain on a critical third down,” Smith said. “Those are the things we need to eliminate. So, we need to continue to improve to go on the road and win again.”

The Falcons would like to start fast against the Titans and take the crowd out of the game.

“Once you get down, it’s a little tougher to come back on the road,” safety Richie Grant said.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

In Fulton Trump probe, case unfolds as textbook RICO9h ago

Credit: contributed

Federal judge sanctions Chatham DA for ‘utter nonsense’
3h ago

PATRICIA MURPHY
OPINION: Reading, writing and packing heat
1h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israeli military says its ground forces are expanding activity in Gaza
11m ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israeli military says its ground forces are expanding activity in Gaza
11m ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

As climate warms, Georgia Power seeks to add more fossil fuels
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Falcons defensive tackle LaCale London wins latest round of ‘musical chairs’
2h ago
A look at the Titans’ quarterback situation
5h ago
Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder on the Titans’ defense
6h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Paul Johnson to hear cheers from Georgia Tech once more
23h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Día de los Muertos festivals, ONE...
Wild Georgia: Blue skies and fall colors beckon us outdoors
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top