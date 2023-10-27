Falcons return to the road looking for validation at Titans

The Falcons (4-3) will be on the hot seat to play well again on the road when they face the Titans (2-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Nobody does a better job of getting a team ready than (Titans coach) Mike Vrabel,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “So, they’re coming off a bye. Again, we have to play better. We have to stop turning the ball over, and we have to eliminate the critical mistakes.”

The Titans are leaning toward starting Will Levis at quarterback. They also plan to play Malik Willis, with starter Ryan Tannehill not expected to play because of an ankle injury.

“Can’t let the quarterback, no matter who’s back there … we can’t lose contain on a critical third down,” Smith said. “Those are the things we need to eliminate. So, we need to continue to improve to go on the road and win again.”

The Falcons would like to start fast against the Titans and take the crowd out of the game.

“Once you get down, it’s a little tougher to come back on the road,” safety Richie Grant said.

