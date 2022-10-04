Falcons release official depth chart for game vs. Buccaneers

FLOWERY BRANCH -- With running back Cordarrelle Patterson placed on injured reserve, rookie running back Tyler Allgeier ascended to the No. 1 spot on the official depth chart for the Tampa Bay game, which was released by the team Tuesday.
Caleb Huntley, who was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, is listed as the No. 3 running back behind Allgeier and Avery Williams.
The Falcons also have some decisions to make on some of the nine players on injured reserve. Linebacker Deion Jones, cornerback Isaiah Oliver, defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, guard Jalen Mayfield and tight end John FitzPatrick are eligible to come off short-term injured reserve.
Here’s a look at the official depth chart:
OFFENSE
QB – Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder
RB – Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Caleb Huntley
FB – Keith Smith
WR – Drake London, Bryan Edwards, Jared Bernhardt
TE – Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse, Anthony Firkser, Feleipe Franks
LT – Jake Matthews, Chuma Edoga
LG – Elijah Wilkinson, Colby Gossett
C – Drew Dalman, Matt Hennessy
RG – Chris Lindstrom, Colby Gossett
RT – Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi
WR – Olamide Zaccheaus, KhaDarel Hodge, Damiere Byrd
DEFENSE
OLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone
DE – Grady Jarrett, Timothy Horne
NT – Anthony Rush, Abdullah Anderson
DE – Ta’Quon Graham, Matt Dickerson
OLB – Ade Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, Quinton Bell
ILB – Rashaan Evans, Nick Kwiatkoski
ILB – Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen, Nathan Landman
CB – A.J. Terrell, Mike Ford
FS – Jaylinn Hawkins, Dean Marlowe
SS – Richie Grant, Erik Harris
CB – Casey Hayward, Darren Hall, Dee Alford
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Younghoe Koo
P/H – Bradley Pinion
LS – Liam McCullough
KR – Avery Williams
PR – Avery Williams
Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
