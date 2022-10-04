ajc logo
X

Falcons release official depth chart for game vs. Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- With running back Cordarrelle Patterson placed on injured reserve, rookie running back Tyler Allgeier ascended to the No. 1 spot on the official depth chart for the Tampa Bay game, which was released by the team Tuesday.

Caleb Huntley, who was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, is listed as the No. 3 running back behind Allgeier and Avery Williams.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Falcons also have some decisions to make on some of the nine players on injured reserve. Linebacker Deion Jones, cornerback Isaiah Oliver, defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, guard Jalen Mayfield and tight end John FitzPatrick are eligible to come off short-term injured reserve.

Here’s a look at the official depth chart:

OFFENSE

QB – Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder

RB – Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Caleb Huntley

FB – Keith Smith

WR – Drake London, Bryan Edwards, Jared Bernhardt

TE – Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse, Anthony Firkser, Feleipe Franks

LT – Jake Matthews, Chuma Edoga

LG – Elijah Wilkinson, Colby Gossett

C – Drew Dalman, Matt Hennessy

RG – Chris Lindstrom, Colby Gossett

RT – Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi

WR – Olamide Zaccheaus, KhaDarel Hodge, Damiere Byrd

DEFENSE

OLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone

DE – Grady Jarrett, Timothy Horne

NT – Anthony Rush, Abdullah Anderson

DE – Ta’Quon Graham, Matt Dickerson

OLB – Ade Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, Quinton Bell

ILB – Rashaan Evans, Nick Kwiatkoski

ILB – Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen, Nathan Landman

CB – A.J. Terrell, Mike Ford

FS – Jaylinn Hawkins, Dean Marlowe

SS – Richie Grant, Erik Harris

CB – Casey Hayward, Darren Hall, Dee Alford

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P/H – Bradley Pinion

LS – Liam McCullough

KR – Avery Williams

PR – Avery Williams

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Invited to revisit win over Pittsburgh, Brent Key passes2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves outfielder Michael Harris is the NL rookie of the month - again
22h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch

Georgia Tech’s Jaylon King likely out for season with leg injury
1h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech needs Charlie Thomas, but targeting penalties are an issue
1h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech needs Charlie Thomas, but targeting penalties are an issue
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs still trying to solve for ‘X’ at receiver
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz/For the AJC

Vikings sign nose tackle Khyiris Tonga off Falcons practice squad
1h ago
A look at Tom Brady and the Buccaneers
2h ago
Five takeaways from Falcons’ win over Browns
Featured

Credit: Screenshot from Christian Walker's Twitter account

Who is Herschel Walker’s son, Christian?
5h ago
Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
Turned away from urgent care — and toward a big emergency room bill
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top