Falcons release guard Matt Gono

Gono, 25, who appeared in training camp with a neck brace, was on the physically-unable-to-perform list for the entire season. He is fully healthy, according to his agent. He has recovered from shoulder surgery, according to league-owned NFL media.

The release of Gono, who’s 6-foot-4 and 304 pounds and was set to become an unrestricted free agent when free agency begins in mid-March, is a little bizarre because the offensive line is perhaps the Falcons’ weakest unit and the team, in dire need of lineman, signed Gono to a $3.284 million restricted free-agent tender in March.