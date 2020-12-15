Falcons release depth chart for Buccaneers’ game

With free safety Ricardo Allen in the NFL’s concussion protocol, Sharrod Neasman made the start against the Chargers on Sunday and played well over all 73 defensive snaps. He finished with two tackles.

“Neasman, actually went out there and did a nice job,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said. “(He was) doing some of the things that we ask Rico to do a bunch. Which is playing the middle of the field, being an erase tackler and limiting the explosives and things of that nature. You didn’t get a chance to see a lot of explosives from those guys. Neasman went out there and did a pretty good job for himself.”