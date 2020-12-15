Falcons release depth chart for Buccaneers’ game

The Falcons (4-9) released their official depth chart Tuesday for their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
With free safety Ricardo Allen in the NFL’s concussion protocol, Sharrod Neasman made the start against the Chargers on Sunday and played well over all 73 defensive snaps. He finished with two tackles.
“Neasman, actually went out there and did a nice job,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said. “(He was) doing some of the things that we ask Rico to do a bunch. Which is playing the middle of the field, being an erase tackler and limiting the explosives and things of that nature. You didn’t get a chance to see a lot of explosives from those guys. Neasman went out there and did a pretty good job for himself.”
Here’s the most recent depth chart:
OFFENSE
WR 11 Julio Jones, 13 Christian Blake
LT 70 Jake Matthews, 73 Matt Gono
LG 77 James Carpenter, 65 Justin McCray
C 51 Alex Mack, 61 Matt Hennessy
RG 63 Chris Lindstrom
RT 76 Kaleb McGary, 75 John Wetzel
TE 81 Hayden Hurst, 87 Jaeden Graham, 88 Luke Stocker
WR 83 Russell Gage, 15 Brandon Powell
WR 18 Calvin Ridley, 80 Laquon Treadwell
QB 2 Matt Ryan, 8 Matt Schaub
HB 21 Todd Gurley, 23 Brian Hill, 25 Ito Smith, 30 Qadree Ollison
FB 40 Keith Smith
DEFENSE
DE 93 Allen Bailey, 92 Charles Harris
DT 97 Grady Jarrett, 90 Marlon Davidson, 94 Deadrin Senat
DT 96 Tyeler Davison, 50 John Cominsky
DE 56 Dante Fowler, 55 Steven Means, 91 Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB 45 Deion Jones, 59 LaRoy Reynolds, 46 Edmond Robinson
LB 54 Foyesade Oluokun, 43 Mykal Walker
RCB 34 Darqueze Dennard, 20 Kendall Sheffield
LCB 24 A.J. Terrell, 44 Tyler Hall
NCB 26 Isaiah Oliver, 33 Blidi Wreh-Wilson
FS 37 Ricardo Allen, 41 Sharrod Neasman
SS 22 Keanu Neal, 32 Jaylinn Hawkins
SPECIALISTS
K 7 Younghoe Koo
P 4 Sterling Hofrichter
LS 47 Josh Harris
KO 7 Younghoe Koo
KR 15 Brandon Powell
PR 15 Brandon Powell