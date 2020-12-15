X

Falcons release depth chart for Buccaneers’ game

120620 ATLANTA: Atlanta Falcons Deion Jones (from left) comes up with the fumble recovery by Saints quarterback Taysom Hill with Mykal Walker and Sharrod Neasman during the 4th quarter in a NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcons (4-9) released their official depth chart Tuesday for their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

With free safety Ricardo Allen in the NFL’s concussion protocol, Sharrod Neasman made the start against the Chargers on Sunday and played well over all 73 defensive snaps. He finished with two tackles.

“Neasman, actually went out there and did a nice job,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said. “(He was) doing some of the things that we ask Rico to do a bunch. Which is playing the middle of the field, being an erase tackler and limiting the explosives and things of that nature. You didn’t get a chance to see a lot of explosives from those guys. Neasman went out there and did a pretty good job for himself.”

Here’s the most recent depth chart:

OFFENSE

WR 11 Julio Jones, 13 Christian Blake

LT 70 Jake Matthews, 73 Matt Gono

LG 77 James Carpenter, 65 Justin McCray

C 51 Alex Mack, 61 Matt Hennessy

RG 63 Chris Lindstrom

RT 76 Kaleb McGary, 75 John Wetzel

TE 81 Hayden Hurst, 87 Jaeden Graham, 88 Luke Stocker

WR 83 Russell Gage, 15 Brandon Powell

WR 18 Calvin Ridley, 80 Laquon Treadwell

QB 2 Matt Ryan, 8 Matt Schaub

HB 21 Todd Gurley, 23 Brian Hill, 25 Ito Smith, 30 Qadree Ollison

FB 40 Keith Smith

DEFENSE

DE 93 Allen Bailey, 92 Charles Harris

DT 97 Grady Jarrett, 90 Marlon Davidson, 94 Deadrin Senat

DT 96 Tyeler Davison, 50 John Cominsky

DE 56 Dante Fowler, 55 Steven Means, 91 Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

LB 45 Deion Jones, 59 LaRoy Reynolds, 46 Edmond Robinson

LB 54 Foyesade Oluokun, 43 Mykal Walker

RCB 34 Darqueze Dennard, 20 Kendall Sheffield

LCB 24 A.J. Terrell, 44 Tyler Hall

NCB 26 Isaiah Oliver, 33 Blidi Wreh-Wilson

FS 37 Ricardo Allen, 41 Sharrod Neasman

SS 22 Keanu Neal, 32 Jaylinn Hawkins

SPECIALISTS

K 7 Younghoe Koo

P 4 Sterling Hofrichter

LS 47 Josh Harris

KO 7 Younghoe Koo

KR 15 Brandon Powell

PR 15 Brandon Powell

