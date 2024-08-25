Atlanta Falcons

Falcons release 13 players, must set 53-man roster before 4 p.m. Tuesday

Linebacker Donavan Mutin led the team with 28 tackles in the exhibition season
Atlanta Falcons quarterback John Paddock attempts a pass during the second half of their preseason NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Atlanta. The Falcons lost 31-0. (Jason Getz / AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons released 13 players from their 90-man roster on Sunday, according to the league daily transactions listing.

The Falcons must be down to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

In the first wave of cuts, the Falcons have released wide receiver Josh Ali, guard Zach Bailey, safety Lukas Denis, cornerback William Hooper, linebacker Storey Jackson, offensive lineman Jaryd James-Smith, offensive lineman John Leglue, linebacker Donavan Mutin, quarterback John Paddock, tight end Austin Stogner, defensive back Trey Vaval, outside linebacker Bradlee Anae and tight end Jordan Thomas.

Mutin, who led the team in tackles in the exhibition season with 28, and Paddock, are candidates to be brought back to the practice squad.

“I still didn’t play my best game,” Mutin told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after making 14 tackles in the 31-0 loss to Jacksonville on Friday. “There are so many things that you didn’t do well, that you still want to get back. But at the end of the day I want to keep praying. Whatever the Lord is going to have for me, I’ve got to be grateful. I’ll have to be content with that.”

Mutin was sure if he’d done enough to make the team.

“(We’ll) see where the chips fall,” Mutin said.

The Falcons are likely to keep four linebackers. Kaden Elliss, Troy Andersen and Nate Landman are locks. The last spot will come down to rookie JD Bertrand and Milo Eilfer.

Paddock, who played at Illinois and was signed as an undrafted free agent, played in two exhibition games. He completed 10 of 20 passes for 82 yards. He had a passer rating of 60.8.

Paddock took the Falcons on an 11-play, 80-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter against the Ravens. Running back Jase McClellan scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 36 seconds left.

The Falcons went for the win, but the two-point conversion run was stuffed. The Ravens won 13-12.

Paddock enjoyed his time working behind quarterback Kirk Cousins.

“It’s been really cool,” Paddock said of working with Cousins. “We are both from Michigan. I’ve been watching Kirk for a long time. There are a lot of Michigan State people from where I’m from. Known about him. Followed his career. Just amazing to see how he goes through his process. Things that he does. If I can pick up anything that’s great.”

