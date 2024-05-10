Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ Raheem Morris on Kirk Cousins: ‘We feel really good about where he’s at’

0 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons coach Raheem Morris gave an update Friday on quarterback Kirk Cousins, who’s recovering from Achilles surgery, which was completed Nov. 1.

“Kirk is every day improving,” Morris said before the first rookie minicamp practice. “So, we are kind of right to the point where he is doing everything that we can do at this point, phase two, which is nobody around him. There is no contact.”

Seven months into his recovery, Cousins is throwing the football. Full recovery time ranges from nine to 12 months.

“He’s all good with those type of things,” Morris said. “He’s been throwing. He’s been out there pretty much full-go. Got him in a limited basis. Obviously, he’s still in his rehab with his treatment and all of those types of things.”

Cousins, who signed a four-year contract up worth to $180 million in free agency, has not had any setbacks.

“He’ll be doing a lot of the things when we get back because we don’t have a lot of the people in the pocket, most of the things are jog-throughs,” Morris said. “We’ll limit what he does as far as the amount. ... It’s not like training camp where I’m worried about people being around his feet because the pace is (so) slow, we feel really good about where he’s at.”

