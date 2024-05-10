Falcons’ Raheem Morris on Kirk Cousins: ‘We feel really good about where he’s at’

“He’s all good with those type of things,” Morris said. “He’s been throwing. He’s been out there pretty much full-go. Got him in a limited basis. Obviously, he’s still in his rehab with his treatment and all of those types of things.”

Cousins, who signed a four-year contract up worth to $180 million in free agency, has not had any setbacks.

“He’ll be doing a lot of the things when we get back because we don’t have a lot of the people in the pocket, most of the things are jog-throughs,” Morris said. “We’ll limit what he does as far as the amount. ... It’s not like training camp where I’m worried about people being around his feet because the pace is (so) slow, we feel really good about where he’s at.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles