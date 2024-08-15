Falcons’ Raheem Morris’ coaching career started with 4:30 a.m. meetings with Herm Edwards

Morris had played at Hofstra from 1994-97. He was a grad assistant in 1998. Went to Cornell in 1999 and return to Hofstra as defensive backs coach 2000-01.

Edwards, the early starter, said Morris was punctual.

“He’d come over every morning when I started working out, and eventually I got him as a little helper,” Edwards said.

Once he saw that Morris was committed, Edwards gave him a break.

“You could tell that he was committed to it,” Edwards said. “He was all-in. I challenged him. You’ve got to get up early if you’re going to be a football coach. He showed up and I said, OK, you passed one test.”

Morris played safety at Hofstra and got into coaching after his collegiate playing days.

“You could tell right away that he was into it,” Edwards said. “He had the ability to coach. He has a way about himself. He was good with the players. We let him do some drills with the guys. After that, he went to Tampa and kind of started his journey.”

The late Monte Kiffin was in Tampa at the time and was looking for a young assistant.

“I told Monte, I’ve got a guy up here named Raheem Morris,” Edwards said. “You ought to hire him and bring him down there. So they did. They brought him down there. It was history after that. He started his coaching career.”

How long did the 4:30 a.m. meetings last?

“Oh, it was about a week,” Edwards said. “Then I said, ‘Hey man, you don’t have to show up (any) more if you don’t want to. We’ll still let you come in the (meeting) room. He was probably relieved when that happened.”

Morris recalled those early-morning meetings.

“He opened the door for me to be able to go into the Jets’ facility,” Morris said. “I wasn’t going to miss an opportunity. I also was not going to get my job not done, right?

“So, if you open up an opportunity for me to get into the building, let me get there as early as I can, meet with him. Herm was a big workout guy, so he got his workout in, then I was able to acquire some knowledge from him.”

Edwards allowed Morris to help Dave Merritt, who was the defensive assistant/linebackers coach for the Jets.

“It was whatever I (could) help him out, whether it be hats,” Morris said. “Whether it be passing out drawings, whatever the case may be.”

From those small tasks, a NFL coaching career was started.

But didn’t Morris have other stuff to do at 4:30 in the morning?

“I had to get back to my real job and do my real work, what was required,” Morris said. “So, that required staying later there so I can get up early to be able to go do some of those things. It was the hunger, it was the obsession with football to learn, to grow. I’m nothing, but thankful to Herm allowing that to happen for me.”

When Morris was named the Falcons’ 19th coach in January, Edwards was like a proud uncle.

“Lo and behold, now he’s a head coach,” said Edwards, who is an analyst at ESPN. “Which is the second time, good for him. I really was (happy to see him get the job). ... I thought he did an excellent job when he was with the Rams. ... I’m glad he’s in Atlanta.”

Edwards, who played in the NFL from 1977-86, ended his career with the Falcons and a brief stint with the Rams. He was coach of the Jets (2001-05) and the Chiefs (2006-08). He gave the college game a try at Arizona State from 2018-22.

He returned to ESPN as an analyst and is getting ready for the season.

“He’s got a pretty good football team, actually,” Edwards said of Morris and the Falcons. “So, it will fun to watch him put his mold on that team and his imprint. But he’s in a division that is very competitive. They’ll have a chance. There is no doubt about it.”

Edwards believes that Morris’ familiarity with the NFC South will help him. Morris received his first heading coaching job in Tampa back in 2009.

“Right now, Tampa Bay is the one that has basically been ruling this division,” Edwards said. “(The Falcons have) a good-enough team, and they’ve got some players now. If the quarterback (Kirk Cousins) can play well for them, they’ll have a chance. There is no doubt about that.”

Edwards expected Morris to put his imprint on the Falcons’ 3-4 defense and help first-time NFL defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake.

“He’ll do a good job because Raheem is a defensive guy, too,” Edwards said of Lake. “They’re going to play a 3-4 again. That’s what he’s used to playing.”

Edwards believe the Falcons will be fine on offense.

“The offense, obviously, (offensive coordinator) Zac Robinson is running the offense, which is good,” Edwards said. “That’s going to be kind of a new offense based on timing and quick throws. That’s going to help Bijan Robinson, who’s really good. (Tyler) Allgeier, so they’ve got a good running game.”

Edwards believes that tight end Kyle Pitts is the secret weapon.

“I think when you look at these guys, his offensive coordinator, he’s going to use Pitts more,” Edwards said. “He’s got to. ... Drake London, we played against him when I was at Arizona State and he was at SC. So, they’ve got some guys.”

So, basically don’t sleep-in on Morris and the Falcons?