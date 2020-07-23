Falcons’ QBs to start coronavirus testing on Thursday

Falcons quarterbacks will start the procedures to be cleared for practice with COVID-19 testing at the team’s facilities on Thursday, according to the team.
The NFL released start dates last Saturday and quarterbacks and injured veterans can report to the team facilities on Thursday. The rookies reported for testing on Tuesday. The remaining veterans can report on Tuesday.
Falcons quarterbacks Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub, Kurt Benkert and Danny Etling are scheduled to start the testing process. The players must have two negative test results before being allowed into the team facilities.
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com