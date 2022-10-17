Falcons’ Marcus Mariota: ‘We’re tough to defend’

On where he feels he’s grown as a leader this season and how he’s able to be a good leader for the locker room: “I really try to be myself. I think when you try to put up a front or a persona, guys, especially at this level, they can read into that. So, I never try to be any different than who I am. I was raised in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. You know, 10 hours away from here. So that is something that I carry with me every single day. And as long as I stay true to myself, I really believe that that allows guys to feel comfortable and confident. And I’ll never change that.”

On how rewarding it is to play at a high level after serving as a backup for 2 ½ seasons: “Well, it comes down to just being able to have the opportunity. I’m forever grateful for this organization to allow me to have that chance. You look across the league, a lot of guys in my situation don’t really get a second chance, and for them to call me in and give me this opportunity to be a part of a young team means the world to me. So as long as we can continue just to stack these days, focus on the present, don’t get too far ahead, don’t look in the past, you know, this team has got a lot of potential, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

On the drive before halftime and the importance of responding after the 49ers tied it up: “Well, we talk about it all the time. We try to be complementary in all phases of the game. And when we’re able to do that, we can pick up the defense. Defense played outstanding throughout the day, creating turnovers. We knew we had opportunities to go score points. So as long as we can complement each other, we’re a good team.”

On when he knew he was going to keep it on the 13-yard scramble to extend a drive: “It was one of those plays that just kind of happened within the flow of the game. I saw a lane. I tried to crease it and felt that I got enough and tried to get down.”

On whether there was a specific time in the game when he felt like he was reading the defense well: “Honestly, I feel like I’ve kind of gotten to that point through the first five games. I think every game that I’ve played in this year I’ve gotten more and more comfortable. It’s tough, coming off a couple of years where you’re not getting a lot of game time, and truly the only experience that you get is being out there. So, as the season continues to progress, I think we’re all getting a good feel of what is expected of us and how we can be efficient. So I think, all in all, I’ve really gotten to a point where I feel really comfortable in this scheme.”

On whether he feels he showed confidence in his play today: “Yeah, it’s a long journey, right? Three years ago, I was benched in this week. And you go through a process of kind of looking within and reflecting, and throughout that journey for me, you know, I kind of knew that I had to find my confidence to be able to play at a high level. So, when you get your confidence taken away from you, it is tough as an athlete, because I think that’s truly your only mental weapon that you have. So, to be able to build myself back up through the Raiders organization, through the Atlanta organization, through these teams and my teammates and the quarterback rooms that I’ve been a part of has been very important for me and critical in my career.”

On whether he thought about it being three years since he was benched at all this week: “Well, today it did, a little bit. Yeah, you look back on it, right? And at that point in time in my career you feel like you’re part of a good team, part of a good organization. Thought that if you had the ball rolling, you’d be there for a long time. And just one thing led to another. But at the end of the day, I’m truly grateful for what had happened to me, because I’m here because of it. I’ve gotten this opportunity. I’m back with Arthur. I’m back with this team. I’m able to help this young group. So, I’ll never take any of that for granted, and you know what, it’s in the past and just continue to learn from it.”

On the young running backs stepping up without RB Cordarrelle Patterson: “Well, first and foremost, when you have a guy like CP, he does so many different things for you. Like he’s a great receiver out of the backfield. He’s a great runner. So, really, it takes kind of a group of guys to be able to fill that position when he’s done. And our young backs have done an unbelievable job. Finding ways to get tough yardage, and you know what, today was one of those days where the defense presented an opportunity for me to run a little bit. It’s going to change week to week. We understand that. But I’ll do whatever I can to help this team.”

On whether he wanted to come here to Atlanta for another shot to show he could succeed in Arthur Smith’s offense: “A lot of it I think when I look back on it was, yeah, I wanted to redeem myself. You know, I really believe in what Arthur is doing. I really believe in the scheme. I didn’t play well enough. And I wanted to have an opportunity to redeem myself to be able to show that I can play in this system. And, like I said, I’m grateful for this opportunity. But, yeah, I mean that’s definitely part of the motivation and determination for me.”

On whether there was a specific time he felt like his confidence was coming back: “It really started probably when I was in Vegas. And, again, like I said, I was a part of a really good quarterback room with Derek (Carr) and Nate Peterman. And to be around those guys and to just work and to just kind of enjoy playing the game again, I could kind of feel that confidence building. And, obviously, I really believe in hard work, and you know, through all my offseason preparations, I always tried to put my best foot forward in that sense, and I think that in return builds confidence. So, it’s a combination of a couple of things. But to be able to go through offseasons and to be a part of a good quarterback room, I think ultimately led me to get my confidence back.”

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD